Scott Laboratories Inc. (USA) and Scott Laboratories Ltd. (Canada) are privately held companies specializing in value added products for the North American wine, craft brewing and distilled spirits industries.

Originally founded in 1933 as the Berkeley Yeast Laboratory — just weeks before the start of Prohibition — the mission of the company has been to help its customers produce better products more efficiently and effectively for their customers. This “value-added” focus was a core principal back then, and Scott Laboratories remains true to this commitment today.

Over the next 77 years the company evolved its product menu from yeast and laboratory services, to also carry fermentation goods, filtration media, machinery and equipment as well as cellar supplies combined with technical knowledge and support.

“We make every effort to bring our customers the most up-to-date information to guide them in their fermentation endeavors,” said CEO Zackary Scott and President Robert “Alex” Scott, third-generation members of this family owned and operated enterprise, with second generation family member Bruce Scott serving as chairman.

“Today, we offer a range of proprietary products (such as Sparkolloid, Scottzymes and Scott Tan) along with a full line of packaging, cooperage corks and closures along with machinery and equipment, as well as processing and bottling solutions.”

The company also provides quality enology offerings from partner firms Anchor, Bioseutica, Institut Oenologique de Champagne and Lallemand. Scott Laboratories also handles other brands, including: Armbruster, ICAS, IOC, Koch Membrane Systems, Mazzei, Oenobrands, Pall, ScottCap, ScottCart, Velo Acciai, and Willmes. In addition, the company also supplies enzymes, clarifying and fining agents, yeast and bacterial cultures and nutrients, membranes and bladders, sorting tables, pads and discs.

Scott Laboratories portfolio spans the breadth of industry needs through all stages of operations, from the crush pad and presses through wine processing, filtration systems, and AIRD biodegradable cleaning products (containing chelators and surfactants) designed specifically for use in the wine, beer and beverage industry.

Highly qualified and trained technicians with more than 35 years of expert industry knowledge and experience support the company’s machine lines. The firm’s parts and service department maintains a large stock of wear items for equipment it sells and can provide additional or special parts on request.

The company has been a dedicated supporter of higher education with an emphasis on the wine industry over the years. The firm endowed the Stephen Scott chair in enology at University of California, Davis, and the Robert Scott scholarship for enology students at Cal State Fresno.

Scott Laboratories, Inc.’s U.S. headquarters is at 1480 Cader Lane in Petaluma (www.scottlab.com). The company has locations throughout the North Bay, including Petaluma, a satellite facility in Healdsburg as well as a Paso Robles location to serve the Central Coast. The company has 85 employees.