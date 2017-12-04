More wineries are turning to direct-to-consumer (DTC) marketing agencies, such as industry-leading VinoPro, to supplement internal tasting room and wine club sales to achieve incremental revenue and maintain an ongoing connection with customers. VinoPro does this by offering an array of personalized customer services, such as outbound calling, that help create long-term customer relationships, build brand loyalty and reduce attrition.

Founded in 2008, the company has 65 employees at three locations, including Santa Rosa, Fairfield and Phoenix. This three-time Inc. magazine 5,000/500 fast-growing company has grown 90 pecent over the last three years and had 2016 sales revenue of $10 million. In 2017, VinoPro was listed among Inc.’s Top 50 Best Workplaces. Today, the agency handles more than 62 winery brands with sales totaling in excess of $50 million since its inception.

The company’s success is because of its ability to skillfully combine best of breed customer relationship management tolls with the skill sets of seasoned sales representatives that staff outbound telesales divisions as well as others at inbound customer service support centers.

The timeliness of response is important. VinoPro’s employees answer incoming calls in seven seconds or less. With a strong knowledge of DTC compliance solutions to add to the mix, customers of VinoPro’s winery customers have an experienced team to work with when responding to — as well as anticipating — their needs.

Using customer-provided contact lists compiled from tasting room visits, online orders, along with current and former wine club data, the VinoPro sales team makes outbound sales calls introducing themselves as representatives of client wineries. On the inbound side, VinoPro uses call routing software linked to consumer’s telephone ID and computer records to quickly handle customer service requests and wine orders.

“We provide highly valued services that the vast majority of wine consumers appreciate,” said VinoPro CEO Jeff Stevenson. “We offer wine buyers personalized attention, that in one instance resulted in reduced brand attrition by 35 percent. Wine club memberships are another key performance indicator. We helped a winery partner sign 3,500 new wine club members in one year, and continue to add thousands more among our family of winery partners.”

VinoPro’s customer service team books winery tours and makes tasting room reservations, handles wine club and shipping inquiries, provides account updates, and manages email and product promotions.

“For 10 years we have innovated the market,” said Donnie Varner, VinoPro vice president of sales. “We have helped small wineries grow into larger ones, and helped bigger companies with their bottom lines. We grow margins without demeaning the brand. Our motto is ‘We Sell Wine, Not Discounts.’ Stability is the key to our growth, and we are growing faster than expected, while establishing a culture that fosters employee longevity.”