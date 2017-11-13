Sue Conley and Peggy Smith of Cowgirl Creamery have been selected as the winners of the North Bay Food Industry Group (FIG) Pioneer Award Winners, while the same group has chosen Serafina Palandech of Hip Chick as its 2017 Next Generation Pioneer Award honoree.

Both awards will be given out Wednesday at the 4th Annual FIG Awards being held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. the SOMO Village Event Center, 1100 Valley House Drive in Rohnert Park.

Cowgirl Creamery, an artisan cheese-maker, was acquired in May 2016 by milk processor and dairy company Emmi AG of Lucerne, Switzerland about 20 years after both women co-founded their Point Reyes Station-based company with 95 employees.

Hip Chick Farms sells organic and natural chicken fingers, wings, nuggets, meatballs and grilled strips at more than 3,000 stores across the West Coast.

Tickets for the Wednesday event at $35 to $135.

FIG announced that it has established ways to give to the North Bay Relief Fund organized by Redwood Credit Union. It said those who register to attend will be given a chance to give. Or if they are unable to attend, they can still donate through the registration page.