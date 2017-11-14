Silverado Investment and Management Company has sold vineyard property to Paul Hobbs Winery of Sebastopol. The sale was announced by Zepponi & Company, a Santa Rosa-based merger and acquisition advisory firm.

Zepponi serves as exclusive financial adviser to Silverado.

It stated the vineyard includes approximately 45 acres planted to Cabernet Sauvignon and is located in the Alexander Valley.

In April, Zepponi & Company was Silver Oak Cellar’s exclusive financial adviser in a deal in which Michael David Winery of Lodi purchased Silver Oak’s Geyserville winery. And the month before, Zepponi was adviser to Stagecoach Vineyard of Napa which was purchased by E & J Gallo Winery.