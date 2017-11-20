This is the first in a Business Journal series on North Bay companies making fascinating products. Follow the series here: nbbj.news/NorthBayMade

When a lone sailor, buffeted by fierce ocean winds, needs to climb the mast to change rigging, the risk of tumbling looms big.

With her sewing machine in a rustic workshop in Healdsburg, entrepreneur Karen Tovani eases the climbing-sailor risk dozens of times a year. Tovani manufactures the Mast Mate, a bright-blue ladder made of nylon webbing that was invented by Gary Wheeler in about 1988.

Wheeler, a lifelong sailor, died about two years ago, and Tovani created a limited-liability company. Under Tovani’s license agreement, she owns the Mast Mate business and pays a portion of each sale to Wheeler’s widow, who lives in Maine.

Mast Mates range in length from 27 feet to 50 feet, and in price from about $280 to $425. She made one custom Mast Mate at 88 feet. A work belt costs $70. Tovani sells about 300 Mast Mates a year.

Tovani started her sewing business in Healdsburg in 1978, initially sewing tipis. She had studied Native American history in college. “I didn’t have a lot of money,” she said. “I needed to make my own clothes.”

She prefers bigger, industrial sewing projects, including a variety of sporting goods such as tents and packs. For businesses, she sewed covers for instruments and wine tanks. “I liked a challenge,” she said. Wheeler, a teacher who also refurbished boats, hired her in 1989 to make Mast Mate products and built a long, narrow shop for her.

Each rung of the Mast Mate has a section of webbing to hold it open for ease of foot entry. “Somebody could fall off it,” she said, “but it’s not going to fail.” The webbing itself, an inch and five-sixteenths wide, has a breaking strength near 3,000 pounds. A D-ring at the top of the Mast Mate clips into the mast, and parallel steps with extra strips allow a climber aloft to stand comfortably and work on the boat.

“It’s easier on your feet when you’re doing the work,” she said, “having snugness around your foot.” Most sailors climb the Mast Mate while tethering themselves for safety with a secondary line and harness, she said.

Some customers buy a Mast Mate then have to reckon with fear of heights. “Sometimes they send them back,” Tovani said. She sails occasionally but doesn’t own a boat.

“I just had a rush and sold all my work belts,” she said. “When you get up there, you can lean back” while removing a sail. “Some people don’t go up until they have to.”

A 35-foot-long work bench in her shop allows her to lay out webbing and mark it with white chalk before sewing individual rungs.

One problem with the business is that the products last nearly forever. One customer bought a Mast Mate 30 years ago then decided to replace it. “He bought a new one.” But mostly, “they never wear out,” she said, laughing.

One customer used a Mast Mate to rescue a cat that had climbed high into a tree.