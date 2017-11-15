The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) District is providing 5,000 Individual Relief Passes for those who have lost their home, rental unit, or place of employment due to the Sonoma County fires.

The program, which also includes a business-centered program, was approved by board of the commuter train earlier today and will take effect immediately, its announcement stated. The line runs between Santa Rosa and San Rafael and was opened earlier this year.

Individual Relief passes will be loaded onto Clipper cards and will be good for unlimited rides on the SMART train, at no cost to the user, and will be valid through December 31, 2017.

SMART stated that is partnering with several organizations to publicize the program and to distribute the Individual Relief Passes, including: the County of Marin; County of Sonoma; Kaiser Permanente; Marin County Office of Education; Marin Independent Journal; North Bay Business Journal; North Bay Leadership Council; Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce; Santa Rosa Press Democrat; Sonoma County Office of Education; and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.

In the second effort, SMART stated it is providing 5,000 Business Relief Passes to the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce for distribution to businesses in the greater Santa Rosa Area. Businesses will offer customers a SMART Business Relief Pass for every $25 spent during the weekends of Nov. 25 and 26, and Dec. 2 and 3. Each Business Relief Pass is good for a free one-way trip onboard the SMART train, and can be used through December 31, 2017.

“SMART’s Business Relief Program is an excellent way to help our local businesses during this difficult time,” said Judy James, chairwoman of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors. “Many of our businesses have seen a dramatic drop in business, and many of their employees have also lost their homes. This program will help us turn things around and help businesses get back on track through the holidays, which is a critically important time for businesses who rely heavily on that revenue.”

For more information about both programs visit SonomaMarinTrain.org