Paul Mundell, CEO of Canine Companions for Independence, has resigned after 28 years of service, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit announced.

Kay Marquet will serve as interim CEO of Canine Companions. Marquet is the former president and CEO of Community Foundation Sonoma County, and she currently consults with numerous nonprofit organizations.

Founded in 1975, Canine Companions for Independence created the concept of assistance dogs for people with physical disabilities and has placed over 5,500 assistance dog teams.

—

Enartis USA, formerly known as Vinquiry, will offer training Friday to winery workers to help them determine their sensory threshold to the chemical that triggers “cork taint”: 2,4,6-trichloroanisole, more commonly known as TCA.

The company said the 45-minute sessions will provide cellar crews and tasting room staff the opportunity to see how well they can identify TCA-tainted wines.

The fee is $100 per person. It will be held at the company’s facility located at 7975 Cameron Drive, Building 1800, in Windsor.

—

One week before Thanksgiving, Redwood Empire Food Bank of Santa Rosa will accept its largest single poultry donation ever (18,000 pounds of holiday turkey and 40,000 pounds of Foster Farms poultry products) along with a cash donation of $100,000 from Northern California poultry producer Foster Farms. This season it is making a special effort to help communities displaced by the Northern California wildfires.

Organizers stated the donated turkeys will be distributed to families via the food bank’s Emergency Station 3990, which serves neighbors affected by the fires.

—

Nearly 50 women attended a Women’s Health Night event at Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Nov. 2.

The event was an opportunity for women to gather to learn more about recent advancements in women’s health. Susana Gonzalez, an obstetrician–gynecologist, spoke about minimally-invasive robotic surgery for pelvic prolapse repair, fibroid removal and hysterectomy, and radiologist David Goller spoke about the hospital’s new 3-D mammography machines for breast cancer screening. A patient of Gonzalez’s, Daralyn Christensen, shared her story.

Obstetrician–gynecologist Amy Herold, chief medical officer, and Chief Nursing Officer Kim Brown Sims, R.N. co-emceed the event.

—

Drake Terrace, a senior living facility in San Rafael, has received the Excellence in Action award from NRC Health. The company stated the customer satisfaction award recognizes organizations that achieve the highest overall resident satisfaction scores in the NRC Health database–the largest source of long-term care and senior-living satisfaction metrics in the nation.

“We want our residents to feel comfortable and stress free while they live here,” said Erik Flatt, executive director of Drake Terrace. “This award is reputable and we are so thankful to be a recipient of it.”

—

Several North Coast wineries made San Francisco Magazine’s Best of Wine Country 2017 list this year.

Founded in 1987, MacRostie Winery & Vineyards won two awards this year: Best Overall Winery, tied with Schramsberg Vineyards in Napa Valley, and Best Tasting Room. Producing chardonnay and pinot noir, MacRostie opened its new Russian River Valley tasting room, deemed the "Estate House" in 2015.

Historic sparkling wine house Schramsberg offers appointment-only tours ($70) that educate guests on not only the history of the property, which has been producing sparkling wine since the 19th-century, but also on the sparkling winemaking processes. Tours include a visit to the caves followed by a tasting of sparkling, with still wine and food pairing options.