Charlie Palmer Steak Napa has opened in First Street Napa, a 325,000-square-foot mixed-use development in the heart of Downtown Napa that will encompass 45 retail shops and restaurants, new creative office space, and the 183-room Archer Hotel Napa.

First Street Napa, owned and managed by Zapolski Real Estate, LLC, and Trademark Property Company, recently announced retail, culinary, hospitality, and creative office space tenants that include Archer Hotel Napa; a Maris Collective boutique; Lush; Compline wine bar, restaurant and merchant; Overland Sheepskin Co.; John Anthony Family of Wines; Silicon Valley Bank; Pacific Union International; Napa Valley Jewelers; Eiko’s Sushi; and Brown Estate.

In addition to Napa, Charlie Palmer Steak operates in New York City; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; and Reno.

—

Marin Employment Connection, operated by the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services, has launched a new brand and website under the name CareerPoint Marin to better serve a wider range of job seekers and businesses with employment and training services.

CareerPoint Marin is part of a four-county network of career centers funded through a new regional board, the Workforce Alliance of the North Bay. The alliance, which serves Marin, Lake, Mendocino and Napa counties, receives funding through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) as part of a national system of workforce development boards.

Boards are comprised of business leaders, economic development professionals and educators who brainstorm ways to deliver employment and training services through a network of career centers.

—

McRoskey Mattress Company of San Francisco opened a popup showroom in San Rafael in November.

“An increasing number of McRoskey’s Marin and North Bay customers are now choosing to shop online,” said Robin McRoskey Azevedo, third-generation owner and CEO. “As both a maker and seller of luxury mattresses, what differentiates McRoskey is our sales and service experience. A retail presence in San Rafael will allow North Bay customers to enjoy this service in person, and to try mattresses before buying.”

The store is on Fourth Street in San Rafael and will operate through February.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College, known formally as Sonoma County Junior College District, received an Award of Excellence at the 2017 Community College Facility Coalition’s Professional Design Award event.

The award for SRJC’s Facilities Master Plan, in the master-planning category, was presented to the college district and to Gensler and Quattrochi Kwok Architects, the architectural firms in charge of the project, at the coalition’s 24th annual conference on Nov. 14 in Sacramento.

SRJC’s Facilities Master Plan is the basis for major building and renovations facilitated by Measure H, the $410 million general obligation bond that was passed by Sonoma County residents in November 2014.