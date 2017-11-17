Keysight Technologies has leased 104,000 square feet of office space at SOMO Village for up to 900 employees, plus a smaller facility in Petaluma, as it continues to rehab its headquarters in Santa Rosa from the October wildfires.

The Fountaingrove area of Santa Rosa was hit hard by the October wildfires and the manufacturer sustains damaging to some of its facilities there. Since the fires, crews have been working to rehab the facilities, which continues to have some personnel working there on site, said Jeff Weber, company communications and public affairs representative.

Two weeks ago, the company said it was resuming operations in Fountaingrove and “the majority of production-related facilities are now in operation.”

Weber said some office personnel have shifted to SOMO Village in Rohnert Park.

SOMO Village relocated and consolidated operations for eight existing tenants to accommodate the Keysight employees.

“The October North Bay firestorms brought horrific devastation to our region. Homes and lives were lost, and many have been displaced, including myself,” said SOMO Village CEO Brad Baker. “I’m very proud that our team and tenants all worked together during difficult times to support each other and our community.”

In the same announcement Mike Viskovich, vice president of Global Sourcing and Workplace Solutions at Keysight Technologies stated, “The speed with which we were able to secure efficient, professional work space helped us maintain business continuity seamlessly.”

Keysight expects to remain at SOMO Village into 2018 as its headquarters facility is readied for phased re-occupancy, according to the SOMO statement.

Keysight spokesperson Weber said the company has also leased office space in Petaluma. About 100 people could be accommodated at that North McDowell Blvd. location.

In total Keysight, the world’s largest electronics measurement company, employs about 1,300 at its Santa Rosa headquarters.