San Francisco Magazine’s Best of Wine Country 2017 winners have been announced. While nominations come from as far north as Lake Country and far south as Carmel, Sonoma and Napa counties were the big winners.



Every year San Francisco Magazine recognizes the best of Northern California Wine Country. The public is invited to submit nominations for 14 categories and cast their votes on their favorites. After over 5,000 votes were cast, a review panel of industry professionals selected the winners from the final nominees.

See which wineries made this year’s list of favorites.