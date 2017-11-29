Ted Walsh has been appointed CEO of Novato and Sonoma-based SolarCraft,

Walsh formerly served as vice president of sales and marketing at SolarCraft. He joined the company in February, according to the announcement.

“Ted has done many impressive things in our industry over the last decade, and helped to grow local solar adoption to one of the most respected levels in the country,” said Bill Stewart, SolarCraft’s founder, former CEO and current board member. “Ted is committed to teamwork and holds a deep respect for our clients, partners and employees. We are excited to have Ted lead SolarCraft, and excited for the future as the company expands our technology and service offerings.”

Prior to joining SolarCraft, Walsh was president of Stellar Energy, a national commercial-scale solar provider based in Sonoma County and also worked at Marin-based SPG Solar for six years, serving as vice president of sales and marketing, according to the announcement, made Wednesday.

Walsh holds degrees in economics, managerial accounting, and chemistry from the University of Rochester, NY and the University of South Florida, respectively.