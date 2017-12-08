The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on North Bay banks, grapevine nurseries and shipping carriers.

The North Bay Banks Based Elsewhere list is ranked by number of North Bay employees.

The Grapevine Nurseries list is ranked by number of grapevines sold in 2016.

The Shipping Carriers Serving the North Bay list is listed alphabetically.

Detailed information from the lists are available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.