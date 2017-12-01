Santa Rosa was already facing an acute housing shortage when the Tubbs fire incinerated 5 percent of its housing stock.

Now the city wants to make sure it does more than just help people rebuild, but to also follow through on plans to expand the amount and types of housing the city offers.

“The fires only underscored the need to expand housing as well as replace the housing that had been lost,” city planner Andy Gustavson said.

Toward that end, the city is holding two meetings next week aimed at revising key housing policies.

The first is Monday, when the city holds a community workshop to revamp its Housing Action Plan. The 6 p.m. meeting at the Finley Community Center had been scheduled for Oct. 9, but the Tubbs fire, which struck that very morning, forced its cancellation.

The city has been working to update its permit processes and housing policies to incentivize developers to build more housing of all types. The meeting focuses on boosting incentives for developers — known as density bonuses — that could allow far more housing units per acre than the zoning for a property would typically allow.

Currently, the city lets developers who include sufficient affordable housing into their projects to build up to 35 percent more market-rate units per acre than would normally be allowed.

Projects that receive such bonuses are generally also granted exemptions from other development restrictions, such as limits on building height or requirements to provide ample parking.

State law, however, now allows density bonuses of up to 100 percent beyond what is permitted by zoning rules. The City Council last year instructed staff to consider allowing for higher densities, as well.

A study completed this summer concluded that, depending on the location, density bonuses of 60, 80 or 100 percent might be appropriate.

Under the proposal, the highest-density housing would be placed in areas with the greatest capacity to handle it, such as access to major thoroughfares and the city’s two rail stations.

“As you kind of leave the downtown and go more toward the single-family residential areas, the density drops off,” Gustavson explained.

Properties inside the city’s Priority Development Area, as defined by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission as a large swath of land along Highway 101, Highway 12 and much of southwest Santa Rosa, are most appropriate for the maximum level of 100 percent density increases, a city study found.

Properties outside those areas that are zoned for mixed uses — such as buildings with retail on the first floor and apartments above — would be eligible for bonuses of up to 80 percent.

Historic preservation districts would largely be exempt from the higher densities, as would single-family home neighborhoods with low-density zoning, defined as fewer than eight units per acre.

Density bonuses can be difficult for the public to understand because, unlike zoning densities, the calculations used to arrive at the number of total units allowed are often complex and not clear until a specific project is proposed.

The city commissioned an outside consultant, M-Group, to analyze how it should change its density bonus rules, and the white paper it produced is a dense 62 pages long.