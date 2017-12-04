In the years they spent cleaning homes in Santa Rosa, Adrian and Heather Garcia became intimately familiar with the family treasures they needed to handle with care.

Baby handprints made of plaster. Bronze booties. Kids’ art projects hung on walls. Framed family photos. These are what their clients prized the most.

So Adrian Garcia’s heart sank when he returned to a hillside neighborhood the day after the Tubbs fire ravaged northern Santa Rosa. The homes once served by his company, Water2Wine Cleaning, stood in ruins.

Driving around police barricades, Garcia took cellphone photos of six still-smoldering homes and sent them to their owners. He couldn’t restore the things his customers had cherished, but he could alleviate their uncertainty about the status of their homes.

“Seeing it for the first time after the fire had gone through was heartbreaking,” Garcia said. “It was the families — I wasn’t even concerned about the business. ... I wondered, ‘Where are these people going to go? How are they going to find a place? How are they going to live?’”

The October fires destroyed more than 5,100 homes in Sonoma County, upending the lives of the families who lived in them and the workers whose jobs revolved around them.

Roughly a third of Water2Wine’s business vaporized during the Tubbs fire, including 15 clients’ homes in Fountaingrove, nine in Coffey Park and five in Larkfield.

Although the flames have long been extinguished, the disaster delivered a sharp and lingering economic blow to the people who tidied up homes, washed windows, maintained yards and cleaned pools in fire-ravaged neighborhoods. With so many homes lost in northern Santa Rosa, some business owners say they could be forced to shift their work to southern Sonoma County or Marin County.

”We’re having to market into Novato,” Garcia said. “We’re in the process of getting a license in Marin County to try to service clients that had to move down there.”

Ben Stone, executive director of the Sonoma Economic Development Board, said the widespread loss of homes and businesses is likely to have a broad economic impact affecting thousands of local residents. While many may consume fewer services, the workers who tended homes destroyed in the fires will feel the impact immediately, he said.

“Gardeners, landscapers, house cleaners, pool cleaners and painters will see a huge blow to business due to 5 percent of Santa Rosa’s housing stock burning up,” Stone said.

Advocates for low-wage earners say October’s fires are having an adverse effect on all low-income residents in the county, exacerbating a rental market that was already in crisis. Service sector employees at the lower to middle end of the wage scale will find it increasingly difficult to afford housing, said Marty Bennett, co-chair of North Bay Jobs with Justice.

“The cost of living and particularly rent is through the roof,” Bennett said. “All low- and moderate-income families are feeling the crunch.”

For Enrique and Luz Alba, owners of Luz House Cleaning, the firestorm continues to be an economic nightmare.

Like the Garcias, the couple lost a huge chunk of their clientele. They also lost their home on Sweetgum Street in the Coffey Park neighborhood, a tan-and-white four-bedroom, three-bath home with a white picket fence. Only the fence remains.