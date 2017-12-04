The county of Sonoma issued the first cannabis cultivation permit on Monday, Dec. 4.

Shannon and Cameron Hattan, co-founders of Fiddlers Greens, were issued a zoning permit from the Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures. It allows up to 10,000 square feet of outdoor medical cannabis cultivation on their property outside of Sebastopol.

The county began accepting applications on July 5 and is currently processing 127 applications between its ag and building (Permit Sonoma) departments.

“As longtime residents of Sonoma County, it is an honor to receive the first commercial cultivation permit,” said Shannon Hattan. “We are excited to be part of a community that is working with and supporting the local small farmers as we transition into a regulated market.”

Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Shirlee Zane said, “The county’s goals in permitting cannabis are to preserve our environmental resources, protect the health and safety of our communities, and ensure the industry contributes positively to the economic vitality of our county. This issuing of the first cultivation permit is an important step in bringing the industry into the regulated market.”

In December 2016, the board of supervisors adopted a series of ordinances to establish a comprehensive local permit program to regulate medical cannabis cultivators, nurseries, manufacturers, transporters, distributors, testing laboratories and dispensaries.