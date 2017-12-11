Burbank Housing Development Corporation (BHDC) is constructing a 79-unit multifamily rental development to serve Sonoma County households earning 60% or less of area median income.

The Crossroads Apartments, located at 1990 and 2030 Burbank Avenue in Santa Rosa, will provide much needed multifamily affordable rental housing to extremely low-, very low- and low-income individuals and families in the Roseland area. In addition, 16 units have been set-aside for occupancy by households currently experiencing homelessness.

Apartments consist of 22 one-, 24 two-, and 33 three-bedroom units in twenty buildings. A 3,049-square foot community building includes management offices, a large meeting room with catering kitchen, restrooms and a common laundry room. Parking will be provided on grade.

Crossroads was designed by Tierney/Figueiredo Architects, and built by Midstate Construction to meet the goals of aesthetic interest, resident safety, durability, and construction simplicity, while presenting itself to the neighborhood as an appealing residential community.

The site plan includes three landscaped courtyards surrounded by apartment buildings. Each courtyard has its individual personality offering quiet, contemplative spaces (Burbank Courtyard), more active sports opportunities (West Courtyard) or picnicking and play area for young children among an existing oak grove (Valley Oak Community Courtyard) adjacent to the community building. Pedestrian paths meander through the site, connecting parking, residential units, and indoor and outdoor community spaces.

Courtyards provide significant common open space for the residents and guests. Almost all units will have a private yard, patio or deck, providing private open space. This project was funded with bank loans, private activity bonds and 4% tax credits.

Unit sizes range from approximately 660 square feet to 1,338 square feet. One- and two-bedroom units are single level and have one full bathroom. Three-bedroom units are “townhome” style (on two levels) with two full bathrooms. Two- and three-bedroom units have washer and dryer hook-ups.

Building designs provide a single-family residential scale by positioning the units within a large number of smaller buildings. With this concept in mind, the project’s buildings contain only three or four units and have an overall width similar to a typical home.