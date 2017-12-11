In the wake of the October Tubbs fire, Keysight Technologies returned to the Rohnert Park home of its predecessors — Hewlett-Packard and Agilent Technologies — at Sonoma Mountain Village seeking a temporary site.

Wildfires damaged four buildings on Keysight’s main campus at 1400 Fountaingrove Parkway prompting the company to lease 104,000 square feet of temporary space and relocate 900 employees to SOMO Village at 1400 Valley House Drive. Departments involved in the move include R&D, software development, corporate functions, information technology and order fulfillment administrative functions.

At the same time, most of Keysight’s production operations have resumed at its main headquarters and a number of employees are working there again while damaged buildings are being cleaned and repaired.

To be able to offer Keysight this much square footage, the SOMO Village management team relocated and consolidated operations for eight existing tenants.

“I’m very proud of our team and tenants who all worked together during difficult times to support each other and our community,” said Brad Baker, CEO of SOMO Village.

Speaking on behalf of everyone at Keysight, Mike Viskovich, vice president of Global Sourcing and Workplace Solutions said, “We appreciated the flexibility and resourcefulness of SOMO Village in quickly accommodating our need for office space. The speed with which we were able to secure efficient, professional workspace helped us maintain business continuity seamlessly.”

According to Keysight Public Affairs and Communications Manager Jeff Weber, “SOMO Village Office space is designed to provide an ergonomic, collaborative and community-oriented environment for our employees to work productively and connect with each other.”

All space is non-dedicated, meaning employees can sit wherever they want. Furniture is height adjustable, so employees can sit or stand throughout the day.

Keysight is partnering with Sally Tomatoes for employee lunch offerings and the company is subsidizing the food cost to keep the price point low and make it possible for employees to stay on-site to not have to drive to get lunch.

Keysight plans to use the SOMO Village event center for major employee gatherings, such as for the company’s annual holiday breakfast for employees and family members.