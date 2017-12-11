Santa Rosa Community Health’s new 24,000 square foot clinic at 1300 N. Dutton Ave., scheduled to open in February, is being designed around an entirely new concept — called a Patient-Centered Medical Home Process.

This design model brings together primary medical care, a dental clinic, a chiropractic and alternative medicine center, pharmacy and office space in a single building.

“Having everything under one roof enables patients to receive one-stop health care without having to travel to separate facilities,” said Director Naomi Fuchs. “Our focus is on providing easy access to whatever services are needed.”

This functional layout will house a collection of essential services found in five distinct departments.

“The floor plan connects front and back entrances with a concourse running through the building with each department directly accessible off the central corridor,” said architect Scott Petersen with Inde Architecture.

After checking in, patients can choose from among several relaxed environments to wait until called designed specifically for individuals, families with children, caregivers as well as quiet spots for seniors.

The clinic will have eight dental suites along with two medical pods that each feature a reception area, a team area for staff, a series of exam rooms, a behavioral health counseling suite, lavatories, along with separate rooms for clean and used materials. Having two medical pods allows staff to close one when not busy, or handle lower volumes after hours at a single venue.

Wide doorways and spacious rooms accommodate patients with severe disabilities, special needs or in wheelchairs. Doorways are wider than three-feet and there are short walking distances to reach service destinations.

Two types of staff areas will be provided. Rather than separating physicians from other care providers, medical assistants and doctors are together in a space close to exam and private consultation rooms. A separate care team room gives staff access to desks and computers for charting. A break room is also provided.

Skylights in hallways offer natural sunlight with very little artificial illumination required on bright days. Group conference rooms enable the staff to conduct community health classes on a variety of topics.