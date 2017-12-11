The plant-based medicinal tea company, Traditional Medicinals, moved into its new headquarters at 1400 Valley House Drive, Suite 120, in Rohnert Park’s Sonoma Mountain Village in May.

It occupies 23,000 square feet of administrative office space for its 80 employees, with another 20,000 square feet held in reserve.

The company continues to utilize its former headquarters site in Sebastopol as a manufacturing and production facility.

“Four years ago we made a decision to move toward third-party warehousing and constructed a building-within-a-building in Sebastopol,” said CEO Blair Kellison. “We built a steel-frame structure with a temperature-controlled, gravity-feed system for packaging our bulk tea. At the same time, we knew we were running out of office space and started looking for a new site that would come close to matching the ambiance and easy commutes we enjoyed at our former location.”

SOMO Village offered Traditional Medicinals scenic views of nearby hills and proximity to nature at Crane Creek Park. This village is situated near the center of Sonoma County, almost equidistant from virtually every major city and town.

Kellison said proximity to the SMART passenger rail station in Cotati was another plus, and several employees cycle to and from this station to work daily.

“Our SOMO Village landlord and the One Planet management philosophy focusing on sustainability and environmentalism blends perfectly with ours. SOMO Living, LLC’s CEO Brad Baker supports a commitment to the community that matches our own.”

TM’s offices feature daylit workspaces. Private offices for managers are positioned toward the center of the floor space while staff areas have access to outdoor views. Great care was taken in the specification of earth-friendly materials for all surfaces.

The reception area is designed to communicate a visual history of the brand. It is accompanied by a display and tasting area that work together to provide a picture of the Traditional Medicinal’s process, from source to product.

“For some, it’s like coming home. One of our employees worked in exactly the same space many years ago and has returned to this building in a new capacity,” Kellison added.