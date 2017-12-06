As its work designing schools continues to grow east and south of San Francisco, Quattrocchi Kwok Architects of Santa Rosa plans to open a second, full-service office in the East Bay early next year.

The North Bay’s largest architecture firm according to Business Journal research, the 3-decade-old firm intends to open a location in downtown Pleasanton, located at 600 Main St. in the Kolin Building on Feb. 1, the firm announced Wednesday. That base of operations would serve existing and planned projects in the South Bay and East Bay, areas where the firm has already completed $500 million in projects.

Leading the office will be David Hansen, LEED AP, associate architect and chief operating officer. He has led several of the firm’s large-scale projects in Oakland, San Mateo and Hollister.

“Throughout our 31-year history, we have cultivated many long-term relationships with school district clients in the rapidly growing regions in and around our new office location, and we are thrilled to expand our Bay Area presence with current and future team members that have a direct connection to these clients and the regional education landscape,” said Mark Quattrocchi, founding principal architect.

The firm provides master-planning, design and construction-administration services for K–12 educational facilities. It is providing design services for nearly all the schools affected by the North Bay fires and is lead design firm on a pro bono basis for the Homes for Sonoma transitional-housing project for those who lost homes.

The new office will have room for 10–12 full-time employees.

East Bay and South Bay clients include San Ramon Valley Unified School District, Fremont Unified School District, Union School District in San Jose, Fremont Union High School District, Mountain View–Los Altos Union High School District, San Mateo Union High School District, San Carlos School District, San Mateo–Foster City School District and Alameda Unified School District.

The firm has more than a dozen large education projects active in those areas, including what's said to be the first new public elementary school to be built in Fremont in 25 years. Lila Bringhurst Elementary School is anticipated to open in 2019. It is designed to accommodate the area’s growing population and bring the latest technology and design to students.

QKA also led the design of the seismic retrofit and restoration of the historic Alameda High School. Constructed in 1924, the 100,000-square-foot historical landmark has been empty since it was deemed unsafe in 2013. With groundbreaking in April of this year, the project will include 55 new classrooms and science labs.

“Our ability to serve clients and hone in on our craft from our new Pleasanton location puts us in a prime position for continued growth and direct access to regional talent,” said Quattrocchi. “Under David’s leadership, the office will focus on building a full-service team in a similar workplace environment to what we’ve built in Santa Rosa focusing on the success and satisfaction of our people.”

Hansen has more than 25 years of education design experience and overseeing company operations. He has been lead designer and project manager on several complex projects, with a particular emphasis on sustainable practices.

Hansen also plays a key role in the ongoing development and implementation of QKA’s innovative building solution called Folia. Folia, developed with partners Blach Construction and Gregory P. Luth and Associates, is a two-story pre-engineered, fully customizable steel classroom building that offers a flexible alternative to traditionally designed and modular buildings.