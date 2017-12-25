Wildfire. That one word sums up the biggest business story of 2017, and of the past century. No other event caused so much disruption to North Bay business since the earthquake of 1906 toppled the Old Courthouse and City Hall in the center of Santa Rosa along with many other buildings.

The 2017 fire killed 24 people in Sonoma County and 44 in the North Bay. The ’06 quake killed about 77 people in Santa Rosa, according to historical accounts.

Sonoma County lost more than 5,000 homes, with about 3,000 of those in Santa Rosa while Napa County home loss was put at about 500.

In early December, the state Department of Insurance detailed insurance claims at that point from the fires. Claims from Sonoma County totaled $7.5 billion including $6.9 billion in losses for residential property. There were 4,785 county policyholder claims filed for total loss of property, while another 9,901 filed for partial losses or smoke damage. In Napa County, claims totaled $1.2 billion with 447 claims for total loss of property and 2,023 for partial loss.

After a flurry of activity by insurance companies to cover insured losses, rebuilding in the years ahead will involve dozens of developers, and hundreds of contractors and construction workers. The region may need an estimated 6,300 additional construction workers annually to meet the rebuilding need.

Attorneys scrambled to find liability, and some filed lawsuits against PG&E, alleging that failure to maintain power lines may have caused some of the fires.

Napa County suffered from wildfires, though business damage was limited primarily to winery structures. Hundreds of homes were lost.

Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove business district took the biggest hit when the Tubbs Fire started north of Calistoga then swept west over the hills in the early hours of Oct. 9, propelled by high winds. Fire leveled iconic businesses, including Fountaingrove Inn, Equus restaurant and Hilton Sonoma Wine Country Hotel. Keysight Technologies, its headquarters and campus perched high on Fountaingrove Parkway, lost two modular buildings and a school. Firefighters jumped onto the roof of the headquarters located just a few yards from the destroyed structures and saved it. Three other main buildings also escaped devastation.

The blaze’s ferocity astounded firefighters as it leaped over six lanes of Highway 101 and tore through Kmart and Trader Joe’s stores, destroying or damaging other businesses nearby as it raced into Coffey Park residential development and obliterated nearly 1,200 homes.

More than two dozen businesses had flames destroy part or all of their structures, but business disruption was far broader. Companies throughout Fountaingrove district remained closed for nearly a month as contractors worked to restore Internet, phone and electricity systems, and cleaned ducts and air-processing units fouled by smoke that lingered long after flames went out.

Basin Street Properties, which owns Fountaingrove Center, saw its five large structures survive fire but take significant hits from smoke damage. The developer’s buildings house offices of Kaiser Permanente, Moss Adams, Redwood Trust Deed Services, Wells Fargo Private Bank and Advisors and Pisenti & Brinker accounting firm, along with many others.

North of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa, dozens of businesses remained closed for days after the fire passed through as crews from PG&E, Comcast and Sonic worked to restore power and broadband service.

Barely two months after North Bay wildfires, southern California erupted in flames with the Thomas Fire in Ventura County and others in Los Angeles and San Diego that destroyed hundreds of structures.