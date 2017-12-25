In 2017, as the state debated the idea of establishing a “single payer” system of health care, and the federal government repeatedly tried and failed to replace the Affordable Care Act, health care organizations in the North Bay expanded service with many new and renovated facilities.

In July, Kaiser Permanente opened a new behavioral health center in Santa Rosa. The giant health insurer has leased 60 offices which will be staffed by 47 clinicians and 10 physicians.

Kaiser also is building a $50 million, 87,000-square-foot medical office building across the street from the behavioral health center. It’s expected to be complete in early 2018.

In San Rafael, Kaiser opened a new oncology and infusion center at 820 Las Gallinas Ave. in late August, and is converting a 148,000-square-foot building on Los Gamos Drive to medical offices.

In July, Canopy Health and Western Health Advantage announced an agreement will expand WHA’s service area to four new counties in the Bay Area,

Effective Jan. 1, this will bring WHA’s coverage to 13 Northern California counties, with a provider network of more than 5,800 doctors in eight medical groups and 25 hospitals and major medical centers.

In August, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital leased a 10,064-square-foot space in west Santa Rosa to tie into the hospital’s broader service strategy for Sonoma County, Scott Stranzl, vice president of leasing for Basin Street Properties told The Journal earlier this year.

Related Stories 10 stories that changed North Bay business in 2017

In a growing trend of health care delivery via retail outlets, NorthBay Healthcare opened its first Urgent Care in the Nut Tree Plaza in Vacaville in December. The $1 million, paperless facility joins the more than 2,800 retail clinics expected across the U.S. by 2018, 14 times more than a decade before, according to Accenture, a business management and consulting firm in San Francisco.

In Napa, OLE Health plans the opening of its south Napa campus in 2018. Currently under construction, the $30 million, three-story, 28,000-square-foot clinic will be at 300 Hartle Court, near the Century Napa Valley theaters.

In its 21st year of operation, Santa Rosa Community Health will open its 10th campus in February, a $6 million medical clinic in west Santa Rosa, on North Dutton. The 24,000-square-foot facility, will offer dental, mental health, primary care, and alternative medical services.

It’s still in the early planning process, but Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital will be expanding with 40 more beds and more operating and emergency room, Mike Purvis, CEO, announced in July.

Also in Santa Rosa, St. Joseph Health plans to build a 70,000-square-foot medical office plaza across from its Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on Montgomery Drive, to centralize services. It will include ample room for parking, and the goal is for completion in January 2020, Todd Salnas, president of St. Joseph Health in Sonoma, also announced in July.

Cynthia Sweeney covers health care, hospitality, residential real estate, education, employment and business insurance. Reach her at Cynthia.Sweeney@busjrnl.com or call 707-521-4259.