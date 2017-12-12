Poppy Bank CEO Debbie Meekins is leaving the Santa Rosa-based bank, it announced Monday afternoon.

She is replaced by the bank’s current bank executive vice president, chief operating officer, Khalid Acheckzai.

Earlier this year, the bank took on a new name, dropping the name First Community Bank.

Related Stories First Community Bank blooms anew as Poppy Bank

Meekins, joined First Community Bank in 2012 after more than two decades as CEO of Sonoma National Bank, which was sold to Sterling Financial, then Umpqua Holdings. Meekins played a key role in engineering the turnaround of the Spokane, Wash.-based Sterling after the Sonoma Bank owner suffered a major financial setback during the recession.

Monday’s announcement of her departure mentioned that Meekins was departing ”to take some time off.”

The bank’s new CEO joined the Bank in March 2015 as the chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Acheckzai is a CPA and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in accounting from California State University, Hayward. The bank stated that he is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Graduate School of Banking at the University of Washington.

Poppy bank opened its first branch in Santa Rosa in January 2005, Poppy Bank has grown to eight locations, including Petaluma, Milpitas, Corte Madera, and Alameda. It was the primary funder for Sonoma Clean Power, a local provider of electricity that is drawn from renewable sources. The bank placed its current assets at $1.5 billion.