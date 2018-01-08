The Wine Institute, and WineAmerica, hosted a Dec. 7 wine auction fundraiser in Washington, D.C., to support Redwood Credit Union Community Fund’s North Bay Fire Relief Fund. Congressman Mike Thompson, who represents the communities hit hardest by the Northern California fires, emceed the evening’s program which was held at Altria’s Washington, D.C., offices.

The Redwood Credit Union Community Fund’s North Bay Fire Relief Fund supports the immediate needs of people and businesses in the four affected counties (Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake) who were impacted by the North Bay fires. More information on the fund can be found here.

The wine auction’s Honorary Host Committee included 14 bipartisan Members of Congress, including Congressman Thompson, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi.

Sponsors included Jackson Family Wines, Google, PG&E Corporation, Amazon, Apple, American Academy of Dermatology, California Credit Union League, Edison Electric Institute, IBEW Local 1245, and Pandora.

The live auction, led by Steve Zacharias of Zachy’s Auction House, included lots provided by Jackson Family Wines, Napa Valley Vintners, Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance, Duckhorn Wine Company, Colgin Cellars, Screaming Eagle, Hall Wines. The silent auction included premier California selections, as well as contributions from vineyards in Oregon, Washington and New York states.

­—

The Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Foundation has contributed $117,687 for Northern California fire-relief efforts.

Funds were raised through a collaborative effort with over 90 wineries and related businesses in Paso Robles Wine Country. The foundation will disseminate the funds between three charities aiding in the recovery efforts, including the Community Foundation of Sonoma County’s Resilience Fund, the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s Disaster Relief Fund, and the Community Foundation of Mendocino County.

The fundraising program began on Oct. 11, four days after the wildfires began in multiple Northern California locations, and concluded on Oct. 31. Paso Robles wineries and related businesses were quick to sign on to the fundraising program initiated by the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance.

—

Bank of America has donated $10,000 to the Goals Foundation’s Holiday Passback Drive. Goals Foundation is Epicenter Sports and Entertainment’s nonprofit organization. Through the holiday season Goals Foundation is purchasing and collecting sports equipment for youth and youth sports organizations who were impacted by the fires.

The Goals Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) youth sports and development organization. The Epicenter is a 130,000 square foot sports, fitness and entertainment mega-complex located in Santa Rosa.

—

Santa Rosa Junior College is among 39 organizations to receive a Transforming Youth Recovery (TYR) grant. The organization states it provides grants to educational institutions across the country to be used for early stage collegiate recovery efforts and capacity building for students in recovery..

This year also marks the first year that community colleges were awarded grants.