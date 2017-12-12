Other groups receiving NVV funding are:

Aim High ($80,000)

Keeping students engaged in enrichment programs over the summer can ease the transition to adolescence and make the difference in school success.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Bay ($60,000)

Creating strong, successful matches between Bigs and Littles changes lives for the better, forever.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley ($325,000)

Offer young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them, a safe environment where they can be themselves and have fun while participating in interesting and constructive activities.

Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ($200,000)

Help children reach their full potential through programs that promote academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.

Child Start, Inc. ($200,000)

By providing high quality, comprehensive and family-focused early childhood services, Child Start supports the educational, social and emotional development of children.

Community Resources for Children ($200,000)

Provides programming and support to promote quality early learning environments and experiences for children at home, in childcare, in preschool and throughout the community.

Napa CASA ($60,000)

CASA volunteers are often the only consistent person in the child’s life throughout the entire time the child is in foster care, providing advocacy, support and mentorship.

NapaLearns ($500,000)

Encourages the success of every student by providing resources, funding and thought leadership to help school district staff adopt innovations focused on the demands of the future.

On the Move ($350,000)

Co-creates culturally relevant programs with children, youth and adults that meaningfully contribute to the issues that meet their most pressing needs, including VOICES, Youth Leadership Academies, Parent University and LGBTQ Connection.

Summer Search ($150,000)

Through a combination of mentoring, experiential opportunities, college advising, and support, Summer Search students strengthen the skills they need to thrive in school and in life.

Source: Napa Valley Vintners