Napa Valley Vintners trade association today announced $2.8 million in grant funding to support children’s education efforts in Napa County.
Ten groups are receiving funding which ranges from $60,000 to $669,000.
“These organizations provide services and programs to help build a solid foundation for academic and life success. This includes in-classroom and out-of-classroom academic enrichment, mentoring, access to technology and parental/family educational support,” the organization stated in the Tuesday afternoon announcement.
The largest single contribution of nearly $700,000 goes to the Napa Valley Early Learning Initiative (NVELI), a pilot program designed to help children enter kindergarten ready to learn.
It was created by NVV in partnership with First 5 Napa County for English language-learning pre-school children and their families with the goal of having these children ready to enter kindergarten at the same level as their English-fluent peers.
“After four years and nearly $5 million in funding from the NVV, the results of the NVELI pilot program are in: English language learners who participated were three times more ready to enter kindergarten than their English language learning peers who did not participate in the NVELI,” the wine trade group stated.
Tuesday’s grant announcement follows the November announcement the same group was giving $6.2 million in grants to community groups. The group said the money comes the annual Auction Napa Valley fundraiser.
To date, the NVV has invested $180 million from Auction Napa Valley proceeds in Napa County nonprofit organizations, it stated.
Other groups receiving NVV funding are:
Aim High ($80,000)
Keeping students engaged in enrichment programs over the summer can ease the transition to adolescence and make the difference in school success.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the North Bay ($60,000)
Creating strong, successful matches between Bigs and Littles changes lives for the better, forever.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Napa Valley ($325,000)
Offer young people what they need and want most: adults who respect and listen to them, a safe environment where they can be themselves and have fun while participating in interesting and constructive activities.
Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Helena and Calistoga ($200,000)
Help children reach their full potential through programs that promote academic success, good character, citizenship and healthy lifestyles.
Child Start, Inc. ($200,000)
By providing high quality, comprehensive and family-focused early childhood services, Child Start supports the educational, social and emotional development of children.
Community Resources for Children ($200,000)
Provides programming and support to promote quality early learning environments and experiences for children at home, in childcare, in preschool and throughout the community.
Napa CASA ($60,000)
CASA volunteers are often the only consistent person in the child’s life throughout the entire time the child is in foster care, providing advocacy, support and mentorship.
NapaLearns ($500,000)
Encourages the success of every student by providing resources, funding and thought leadership to help school district staff adopt innovations focused on the demands of the future.
On the Move ($350,000)
Co-creates culturally relevant programs with children, youth and adults that meaningfully contribute to the issues that meet their most pressing needs, including VOICES, Youth Leadership Academies, Parent University and LGBTQ Connection.
Summer Search ($150,000)
Through a combination of mentoring, experiential opportunities, college advising, and support, Summer Search students strengthen the skills they need to thrive in school and in life.
Source: Napa Valley Vintners