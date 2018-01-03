The Sonoma County Medical Association honored achievements of individual physicians and medical heroes of the October firestorm at its 33rd annual Awards Gala on Dec. 7.
The event, held at Vintners Inn in Santa Rosa, hosted more than 200 attendees and dignitaries who gathered to celebrate and recognize achievements of their physician colleagues. Dr. Peter Sybert, president of the association, acted as master of ceremonies.
After the October firestorm devastated much of Sonoma County, SCMA expanded its annual December event to a celebration inclusive of all physicians and their service, including medical heroes of the firestorm.
Physicians and medical staff at all levels continued to work and care for patients as the fires raged in early October, some even as their own homes were burning. The work continued for the next two weeks at hospitals, clinics, evacuation centers, and a multitude of medical facilities supporting patients throughout Sonoma and surrounding counties.
It is estimated that nearly 200 physicians and many more medical professionals lost their homes in the fires.
SMCA recognizes annually the work of physicians who demonstrate sustained, exemplary service. Awards are also given for Practice Manager of the Year, for contributions to SCMA’s quarterly magazine, Sonoma Medicine, and to a non-physician who made a significant contribution to the local medical community.
Also honored at the event
Lisa Ward, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to Sonoma County Medicine award in recognition of her leadership in improving health care delivery standards for safe prescribing of opioids.
Allan Hill, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award in acknowledgement of his service and contributions to Operation Access, delivering outpatient surgical services to those in need.
Clinton Lane, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to SCMA in appreciation of his exemplary level of leadership and commitment to SCMA through his 30 plus years of service on the Board of Directors and as a CMA delegate.
Michael Magnotti, M.D., received the Article of the Year award in appreciation of his article “’Low T’ and Testosterone Therapy,” which appeared in the fall 2017 issue of Sonoma Medicine.
Kris Hartigan, R.N., received the Practice Manager of the Year award in recognition of her 45 years of dedicated service, including supervision of staff and support of radiation and medical oncologists at St. Joseph Health Medical Group’s clinics.
Steve Osborn received the Recognition of Achievement award in appreciation for his quarter century as managing editor of the award-winning Sonoma Medicine magazine.