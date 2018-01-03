Also honored at the event

Lisa Ward, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to Sonoma County Medicine award in recognition of her leadership in improving health care delivery standards for safe prescribing of opioids.

Allan Hill, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award in acknowledgement of his service and contributions to Operation Access, delivering outpatient surgical services to those in need.

Clinton Lane, M.D., received the Outstanding Contribution to SCMA in appreciation of his exemplary level of leadership and commitment to SCMA through his 30 plus years of service on the Board of Directors and as a CMA delegate.

Michael Magnotti, M.D., received the Article of the Year award in appreciation of his article “’Low T’ and Testosterone Therapy,” which appeared in the fall 2017 issue of Sonoma Medicine.

Kris Hartigan, R.N., received the Practice Manager of the Year award in recognition of her 45 years of dedicated service, including supervision of staff and support of radiation and medical oncologists at St. Joseph Health Medical Group’s clinics.

Steve Osborn received the Recognition of Achievement award in appreciation for his quarter century as managing editor of the award-winning Sonoma Medicine magazine.