A Santa Rosa restaurant manager who lost her home and car in the October wildfires has received money from a state restaurant association program called Restaurants Care.

According to the group, Rosalinda Gutierrez is a manager at The Tipsy Taco and Cantina in Santa Rosa. In addition to losing her house and car in the wildfire, “her restaurant was closed for days, so she lost wages.”

The support given was to provide “clothes, replace household items and a laptop and cover expenses associated with evacuation.”

Restaurant Cares was established earlier this year, the announcement stated, to provide assistance to restaurant workers as an emergency fund. It stated workers assisted include a cook whose son was a shooting victim, a restaurant manager who needed to help care of her sister’s newborn baby and a dishwasher who fell ill. The program is supported by the California Restaurant Association Foundation, an arm of the state restaurant association.

The wildfires which destroyed thousands of homes, has put pressure on workers in the North Bay, the group stated, because the fall off of business after the wildfires has resulted in “reduced shifts and fewer tips.”

The group announced Wednesday that Delicato Family Vineyards has donated $40,000 toward to the program. Napa-based Delicato includes brands such as Bota Box, Gnarly Head, Noble Vines, Black Stallion Estate Winery, Z. Alexander Brown, Diora, Belle Ambiance, Brazin, HandCraft, Irony, Loft, and Earth Wise in its portfolio.