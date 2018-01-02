Genie Del Secco has been promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer at Summit State Bank in Santa Rosa.

The bank stated Tuesday that Del Secco replaces longtime employee and Chief Operating Officer Linda Bertauche, who retired at the end of the year.

“We are fortunate to have her leadership, knowledge and expertise as she manages critical functions within the Bank which include branch administration, regulatory compliance and risk management, central services and marketing. Genie’s expertise will be beneficial in supporting the Bank’s initiative to grow. We are well positioned to do so by promoting the internal talent we have been fortunate to attract,” stated Jim Brush, president and CEO of Summit State Bank, in the announcement.

Del Secco joined the bank in August 2015 with more than 25 years of banking experience in Sonoma County. Genie has lived in Sonoma County most of her life and raised her three adult daughters here, the bank stated.