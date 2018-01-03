COMING IN THE JAN. 8 ISSUE: An deep look into legalized cannabis sales in the North Coast.

Certain Sonoma County cities were among the first in California on Jan. 1 to allow retailers to sell marijuana for recreational use.

For many medical users and hopeful recreational users, the landscape has been blurry, even until late last week, when temporary licenses came through for retailers. Sometimes confusing state legislation, which came out in reams over the last nine months had many in the industry scratching their heads or up in arms. Adding to that were county and city ordinances that stipulated additional rules and permitting. Setting up adult use rules, even for a state with longtime medical use and roadmaps from the already-legal states like Colorado, Washington and Oregon proved challenging.

Read more of this in-depth look into the first day of sales of recreational cannabis at stores in Cotati and Sebastopol as a barometer for what’s to come for the industry this year.