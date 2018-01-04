Dan Aguilar, senior vice president and north bay regional manager, commercial banking in Napa for Mechanics Bank (OTCBB: MCHB), has been elected to the Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance Board of Directors.

In December, the Petaluma Gap received a formal designation from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau as an American Viticultural Area (AVA), recognizing its distinctive growing characteristics derived from topography and climate. The AVA extends from northern Marin County to southern Sonoma County.

Aguilar joined Mechanics Bank in 2016, and previously served as managing director of Silicon Valley Bank’s Wine Division. He was a member of the board of the Russian River Valley Winegrowers for nine years.

Mechanics Bank, established in 1905 reports more than $5.6 billion in assets. It has , it 35 branch offices throughout Northern and Southern California. It recently committed to invest a quarter of a billion dollars in loans for the Napa Valley and Sonoma County rebuilding effort following the devastating fires in the fall.