What was the impact of the October wildfires on your business?

The Sonoma County Economic Development Board has been working on a county-wide economic plan called Strategic Sonoma. It has also begun to work on a short-term economic recovery plan related to the October fires.

According to the board, both plans are being created with the guidance of a consulting firm and the Sonoma Chamber is very involved (the CEO and two board members serve on the Strategic Sonoma advisory board).

It announced it is conducting a survey to assess the impact of the fire on the area business community. “Good data is going to be very important for our valley businesses to access resources such as funding, tax incentives, regulatory changes, and workforce support. “ The survey is intended for businesses in the Sonoma Valley.

Click HERE for the survey.