Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit will add a third rail car to its popular morning and afternoon commute routes beginning Monday, Jan. 8, the train service announced Friday.

The routes include those departing southbound from the Sonoma County Airport Station at 6:19 a.m., 9:49 a.m. and 12:49 p.m., and departing northbound from the San Rafael Station at 7:59 a.m., 11:29 a.m., and 2:29 p.m.

“Based on exceptional demand and feedback from passengers, especially those using bicycles as a part of their commute, we felt it was time to expand our service to meet the growing demand” said SMART General Manager, Farhad Mansourian. “As SMART ridership continues to grow, we will always be looking for ways to better serve North Bay residents.”

SMART has been operating three-car trains departing southbound from the Sonoma County Airport station at 4:19 a.m., 7:19 a.m., 2:19 p.m. and 5:19 p.m., since Nov. 6.

Since the startup of passenger service on Aug. 25, SMART ridership has surpassed 250,000 riders. Nearly 25,000 cyclists have been using the train.