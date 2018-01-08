A state board announced this morning it will cut regulations to speed removal of dead or dying trees on property damaged by wildfires in three counties.

The California Board of Forestry and Fire Protection stated an emergency regulation which takes effect Jan. 22 allows for the cutting or removing of dead and dying trees around damaged or destroyed legally permitted structures. It describe the change as allowing applicant notify the board using “expedited” notification rather than go through the process of preparing a timber harvest plan.

The emergency regulation applies to Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties.

The North Bay Wildfires were the deadliest and some of the costliest wildfires in California history. The largest of the fires burned approximately 185,000 acres, destroyed approximately 9,200 homes, and damaged approximately 790 additional structures.

Trees burned by the thousands and utilities have moved quickly to remove those around powerlines but some have urged property owners to exercise caution about wholesale removal of trees, especially native oak trees.