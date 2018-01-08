Most Californians with an urge to smoke a joint will enter the state’s legal cannabis marketplace through a single doorway — at a retail shop.

But out of view of those day-to-day sales, the state is ushering in a sprawling, untested system to move pot from place to place that will also serve as a collection point for taxes, a gateway for testing and a packaging center for the plant’s fragrant buds.

The marijuana distributor is a kind of skeleton connecting the state’s emerging industry of growers, sellers and manufacturers. It’s envisioned as a vast back office where the grunt work of keeping track of cannabis and getting it from farms to store shelves will take place.

But just days after legal sales began, there are concerns that not enough companies are licensed and ready to transport pot. Some predict that within weeks, cannabis could be marooned at fields and warehouses while dispensary shelves go barren.

“There’s going to be huge bottleneck in the distribution network in California at some point,” said Terry Blevins, CEO of a security firm and a part-owner of a marijuana distribution company in Southern California.

Billions of dollars of pot will need to move through the market in 2018, and “I don’t believe there are enough businesses to handle it,” he said.

California’s new market was rattled Thursday when the Trump administration signaled a more aggressive approach to marijuana prosecutions, lifting an Obama-era policy that kept federal authorities from cracking down on the pot trade in states where the drug is legal.

The impact of Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision is uncertain. But some predict it could discourage businesses from entering the distribution system, while making those in it extremely cautious about what growers and sellers they work with, narrowing the pipeline for moving goods.

Flow Kana CEO Michael Steinmetz, whose company distributes cannabis products from small, outdoor farmers, said a slow rollout of licenses has resulted in a limited pool of distributors.

A patchwork of rules has emerged so far, with some cities allowing legal sales and others banning all commercial pot activity. Kana Flow, which is developing a new distribution center on the site of a former Mendocino County winery, transports cannabis for about 100 local producers.

While many retailers stocked up in advance of legal sales, “I do think we are going to see a big reduction in supply,” Steinmetz predicted.

A crimp in the supply chain, if it happens, would reprise what occurred in Nevada last year, when the start of legal sales saw a surge in demand with too few licenses to distribute it.

Pot distribution in California has long been an informal and largely hidden business, with arrangements made between growers and sellers. The move to the new system will be a major transformation: Under California law, pot can be transported only by companies holding a distributor license.

In the past, “it was all trust and handshakes,” Los Angeles dispensary owner Jerred Kiloh said. “Growers would drive it down in their Toyota Tacoma.”

California’s top pot regulator, Lori Ajax, said in an interview last month that a decision to make distributor licenses broadly available should help keep pot moving from farms to storefronts.

Under a 2015 law for medicinal pot, the distributor was envisioned as an independent entity that could not hold licenses in other categories, such as growing or selling.