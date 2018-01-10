A storefront franchise that sells chiropractic treatment to the masses is expanding further into the North Bay.

With a locations already in Vacaville, Berkeley and Pinole, The Joint Corp. has plans for retail clinics in Napa and Santa Rosa, although no specific sites have been chosen yet, according to Eric Simon, vice president of franchise sales and development.

Initial visits to The Joint are advertised at $29 including consultation, exam and adjustment. Visits cost $39 per treatment thereafter. The clinics thrive on selling membership plans and packages that start at $69 a month for up to four visits.

Since its founding in 1999, the franchise has grown to nearly 400 clinics either open or in development nationwide. More than 4 million patients visit annually.

“Right now, we have the largest umbrella of chiropractic clinics in the world, but we’re only just getting started,” said Peter Holt, CEO of The Joint. “There’s been a shift toward convenience in the health care industry, and that’s something we’ve stood for since day one.”

It is estimated that chiropractors treat more than 35 million Americans annually, according to a Gallup-Palmer College of Chiropractic annual report.

The idea at The Joint is to sell chiropractic treatment as part of a regular wellness routine and make it affordable and accessible. It’s a cash-pay business and does not accept insurance. Patients are also seen on a walk-in basis, Simon said.

The Joint strategically places locations near high-traffic shopping centers, grocery stores and retail areas, making access to the clinics easy for consumers.

The Vacaville clinic is located in the popular Nut Tree Plaza next to a Verizon store. In Pinole, The Joint located in the Pinole Valley shopping center, between a Five Guys Burger & Fries restaurants and a Supercuts salon.

Hours of operation are weekdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends until 4 or 7 p.m.

Members can use their membership at any The Joint clinic, as chiropractors across the company’s network have access to patient files.

The chiropractic chain is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its former CEO, John Leonesio, founded Massage Envy, a chain of massage spas with almost 1,200 locations — 11 in the North Bay — and annual revenue of more than $300 million.

According to The Joint, franchise and corporate locations are earning double-digit percentage annual revenue growth. The 2015–2016 increase was 17 percent, and a similar projection is for 2016–2017.

For entrepreneurs looking to get in on the franchise, programs and marketing support starts at $211,400, which includes the initial franchise fee.

The company has 74 clinics in California, 40 of which are in the southern area of the state.