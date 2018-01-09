Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., in Petaluma has received three new regulatory approvals from the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Health & Prevention, the firm announced Tuesday.

The first approval is for Acuicyn eyelid and eyelash hygiene, a hypochlorous acid antimicrobial solution indicated to treat symptoms and causes of blepharitis on the eyelid and eyelash. Blepharitis is one of the most common ocular conditions characterized by inflammation, scaling, reddening and crusting of the eyelid. Acuicyn kills microorganisms which can cause irritation, infection and ocular surface disease, the company’s statement said.

The second approval is for Microsafe Oral Care, a hypochlorous acid antiseptic mouth and throat rinse that eliminates harmful bacteria, viruses and fungi. It relieves symptoms of pain and inflammation caused by mucositis while accelerating the healing process of wounds and ulcerations in the oral cavity and throat.

Mouth and throat sores, also called mucositis, look like ulcers and can be red and swollen. Pain from these sores can affect a person’s ability to eat, drink, chew, swallow, and talk. If one’s immune system is suppressed, they may be more likely to get an oral yeast infection. Mucositis is oftentimes a side effect of chemotherapy in cancer patients with a 40 percent incidence in standard-dose patients and an 80 percent incidence in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

The final approval is for Sinudox nasal-cleansing spray, a hypochlorous acid antimicrobial solution designed to penetrate, clear and clean the nasal passages and sinus cavity in postoperative, preventative and symptomatic nasal care.

It is helpful in treating chronic sinusitis, one of the more prevalent chronic illnesses in the United States, affecting persons of all age groups. The overall prevalence of CRS in the United States is 146 per 1000 population. For unknown reasons, the incidence of this disease appears to be increasing yearly.

This results in a conservative estimate of 18 million–22 million physician visits in the United States each year and a direct treatment cost of $3.4 billion–$5 billion annually. Chronic sinusitis is the fifth most common disease treated with antibiotics. Up to 64 percent of patients with AIDS develop chronic sinusitis.

The company’s headquarters are in Petaluma with manufacturing operations in the United States and Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com.

Safwan Abdallah, MicroSafe Group’s director of operations, stated, “We anticipate launching all three products across the United Arab Emirates in February 2018.”

In December the company announced FDA approval for its claims for a derma drug.