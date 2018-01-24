s
Meet some of the North Bay's top lending executives

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 24, 2018, 5:01AM

The October wildfires in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties took a big toll on thousands in those areas. The North Bay Business Journal regularly highlights leaders in local industries, so this time we asked commercial banking leaders about how their institutions have been involved with the fire recovery.

Becca Hood

Vice president, relationship manager
American River Bank

90 S E Street Suite 110, Santa Rosa 95404; 707-528-6300

Year assumed your current position: 2014

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

I think everyone was affected by the fires in one way or another. Some of our clients lost their homes and some had business interruption due to having to evacuate for days to weeks and some just needed to talk.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

We spent the first two weeks after the fires calling our clients to check in with them and let them know we are here to help. Our employees raised funds that were matched by the bank then matched by FHLB to contribute to the Red Cross. We are looking at several ways to serve the community in the months and even years to come, as we rebuild and move forward.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We serve a variety of business clients, I really enjoy helping our small business clients as they grow and evolve their businesses. This past year we have helped with equipment purchases, lines of credit and business acquisitions to help our clients grow and prosper. During the wildfires, our offices helped business clients by letting them work out of our offices as well as rushing credit card terminals to them in their temporary housing locations to reduce business interruptions. Seeing our community work together was truly inspiring.

Tim Myers

Executive vice president of commercial banking
Bank of Marin

504 Redwood Blvd., Suite 100, Novato 94947; 415-763-4520

Year assumed your current position: 2015

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

We are extremely grateful that all Bank of Marin and Bank of Napa employees were accounted for and safe immediately after the fires, but sadly some did lose homes and property. Bank of Marin branches in the affected areas were not damaged and in fact, we were able to offer our locations in Santa Rosa and Sonoma as relief centers for fire victims and first responders.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Since the fires, we have been working closely with our customers in Sonoma and Napa to determine the impact on their businesses and homes. For us, this means personal outreach to each customer to understand their individual financial situation and determine a customized solution that meets their unique needs.

The losses are enormous and recovery will take years but we will remain steadfast in our commitment to helping our customers and our communities rebuild. We also remain committed to our support of local nonprofits, and have increased donations across Napa and Sonoma, including additional funds donated directly to fire relief efforts.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We work with many great local businesses and non-for-profits, all of which are very inspiring to us, but one specific example that comes to mind involves a $600,000 commercial real estate loan to fund a group home used for housing vulnerable and at-risk children.

Scott Affens

Senior vice president, Multi Family Division head
Beneficial State Bank

1309 College Ave., Suite 200, Santa Rosa 95404; 888-326-2265

Year assumed your current position: 2014

How was your company affected by the North Bay wildfires?

The branch was closed for a week, but all of our staff, who were closely impacted by the fires, are OK and back in their homes.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Beneficial State Bank will be opening a new commercial banking office at 804 Fourth St. in Santa Rosa during the 1st part of 2018. Our new branch will allow us to better serve our existing customers, and provide financial services to those new customers in the Sonoma County community. The bank has hired a new branch manager, Sal Medina, for our new location, as well as a Beneficial banker for deposit services.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

Growing the multi-family loan portfolio for the bank. The bank continues to grow at a steady pace, and is nearly $1 billion in total assets company wide, with continued growth in the Portland, Oregon, area, as well as the Central Valley and Los Angeles areas of California.

G. Brian Rose

Vice president, relationship manager
Beneficial State Bank

1309 College Ave., Suite 200, Santa Rosa 95404; 888-326-2265

Year assumed your current position: 2014

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

The branch was closed for a week, but all of our staff, who were closely impacted by the fires, are OK and back in their homes. The Bank contributed to the North Bay Fire Relief, with volunteer hours, and with capitals.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

The bank continues to focus on our mission of banking on values, and promoting our triple bottom line of social justice, environmental resilience, and financial sustainability. We continue to focus on providing financial services and products to build a new economy that’s inclusive of all communities and sustainable for the planet, including women and minority owned businesses, nonprofits, and affordable housing.

William A. Bishop

Managing director
BMO Harris Bank

One Market Plaza, Spear Tower, Suite 1515, San Francisco, 94105; 415-354-7510

Year assumed your current position: 1997

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Many of our clients’ employees lost homes in the fires.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

BMO Harris has made a significant financial/ monetary contribution to the Recovery Charities to assist those unfortunate individuals who lost homes.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We continue to strive to be the best financial partner to the wine industry and seeing the growth, expansion and financial success of each of our winery clients, despite natures and other adversities, it the inspiration that motivates us to continue to support the industry.

Steve Herron

Senior vice president, commercial banking manager
Exchange Bank

545 Fourth Street, Santa Rosa 95401; PO. Box 403, Santa Rosa 95402; 707-524-3301

Year you assumed your current position: I joined Exchange Bank in 1993 and will celebrate my 25th anniversary this year. The Commercial Banking Group was formed in 1997, specializing in commercial and industrial loans in the North Bay Region. The agricultural industry quickly became a key focus for us and still is today.

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Exchange Bank has 402 employees. Of that number, 22 individuals and their families experienced the loss of their home due to the North Bay fires. Many more were evacuated and forced to find temporary housing elsewhere during the fires.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Exchange Bank is committed to helping rebuild our communities, homes and businesses that were damaged and/or destroyed by the North Bay Fires. We have developed five community rebuild programs with flexible financing options. All of our loan consultants are from Sonoma County and are experienced in the local loan and rebuild process.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

I am continually inspired by the entrepreneurs who carve out niche products or services within existing industry segments. I am particularly impressed by their optimism in the future of Sonoma County and the U.S. economy.

These entrepreneurs are determined to build a better life for themselves and their families by saving their funds, investing in new business opportunities and creating jobs within our community. Working with these early stage businesses and providing loans to support them is very rewarding for me.

Jeff Clark

Industry expert in the Wine & Craft Beverage Group
Live Oak Bank

100 B Street Suite 100, Santa Rosa 95401; 707-921-1102

Year assumed your current position: 2014

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Fortunately, losses for our winery borrowers from actual fire damage have been minimal. Most of our clients like most of the wineries in the area suffered lower foot traffic afterwards due to public misperceptions about the extent of damage.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

We are looking at strategies to increase consumer winery traffic to the Napa and Sonoma area.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We have helped so many wineries grow their operations it is hard to say. Business succession financing for the next generation of family ownership is very satisfying. Helping wineries purchase or build an actual physical location is a lot of fun.Giving borrowers the capital to turn their dreams into reality is one of the best parts of the job.

Todd Allen

Executive vice president, North Bay market president
Presidio Bank

999 Fifth Ave., Ste. 100, San Rafael 94901; 415-293-1005

Year assumed your current position: 2007

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Unfortunately, we had a number of clients and their employees that lost homes and properties in the North Bay fires.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Presidio Bank will be very active in construction and other lending activities that will directly and indirectly assist in the North Bay rebuild.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

There are really too many stories to isolate on just one. However, it is always great to see how our support can assist our clients reaching their financial goals.

Diane Berthinier

Senior vice president of lending
Redwood Credit Union

3033 Cleveland Ave., Santa Rosa 95403; 707-545-4000

Year assumed your current position: 2016

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Our administrative offices are just a few blocks from one of the most impacted areas; we are fortunate. Many of our staff were directly impacted — dozens were evacuated for days, and 23 lost homes in the fires. RCU has provided a lot of support to our affected employees. We were able to open for business on Oct. 10 to ensure members had access to their accounts, and we were also able to open the North Bay Fire Relief Fund that day to begin collecting donations to help fire victims.

RCU offered zero-interest and low-rate personal loans to members who were affected, as well as increased credit lines and other account support to assist with immediate needs. Our staff has also been supporting all the efforts of the North Bay Fire Relief Fund to ensure 100 percent of the donations collected are going directly to fire survivors. We are working with our members and member businesses individually to assist with the recovery and rebuilding process.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

We will continue to lend to local businesses, and to listen to their unique needs and offer the best solutions to help them grow and succeed. And we’ll continue to support the Go Local movement. We believe recovery is already well underway. All of us in the local business community need to continue to believe in and support each other, and together, we will all be stronger for it.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We’ve been so inspired by the many local and regional—and even national—businesses who chose to donate some percentage of their revenues to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund, or to host events and fundraising efforts to benefit the fund. We’re very grateful and overwhelmed by the generosity our community has shown to help those who were impacted most by the fires, and we’re inspired by the resilience our community has shown through this unprecedented experience.

Brandy Seppi

Executive vice president, chief lending officer
Summit State Bank

500 Bicentennial Way, Santa Rosa 95403; 707-568-6000

Year assumed your current position: 2016

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Although Summit State Bank structures were not directly affected by the North Bay wildfires, two of our teammates lost their homes and we were indirectly affected in a large way due to our compassion and care for the community we serve. Given our location on Bicentennial, we were in the middle of the fires and although our building still stands, we have countless clients, associates and friends that were affected directly.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Given Summit’s focus on commercial banking, we work with many businesses that are assisting with rebuilding the community such as architects, contractors, plumbers, fence builders, and landscapers to mention a few. Our lenders are assisting with loans and lines of credit to manage the increase in payroll, or the purchase of supplies and equipment. We also have customers who were not able to open their businesses for a while, lost their businesses, and some who lost their homes or both. We have been working hard to support our customers who were directly affected by the fires. The recovery from this event will well exceed this year.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

There are many stories that stand out, but the ones that are most memorable and heartwarming are ones of gratitude from customers who received calls or personal visits from their relationship manager who checked in on them to see how they, their family and business were doing after the fires.

Our CEO and president, Jim Brush, wrote personal notes to our customers and community members that he knew were affected by the fire and people’s reactions were one of surprise and gratefulness.

Paul Yeomans

Regional vice president of North Bay Commercial Lending Group
Tri Counties Bank

100 B Street, Ste. 110, Santa Rosa 95401; 707-522-5490; paulyeomans@tcbk.com

Year assumed your current position: 2016

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Thankfully our company was not affected by the wildfires – all our employees and their families made it through that difficult time. We personally helped the local shelters by volunteering and taking in others at our homes.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

The bank established a fund to support those affected with an initial contribution of $25,000 – this fund has grown and will be distributed through the Catholic Charities of Santa Rosa to local families that need assistance.The Bank has also developed a new loan for people wanting to rebuild. It is a loan that incorporates a construction loan and permanent financing all in one process to make it easier for those looking to rebuild.

My commercial team has been to several of the rebuild meetings across Sonoma County and will continue to support the rebuild through our own assistance or help direct business owners to the right groups either at the state or federal level depending on what is best for them.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

I’ve been in commercial lending for 30 years primarily in Sonoma County. I was referred to a local beverage company that was growing quickly and was looking for support and solutions to keep up with their fast growth. I met with the owner to truly be able to understand the company’s needs and his outlook for the business over the next several years.

I presented a proposal that incorporated most of their needs and they selected me as their banker to move forward. We then worked quickly to finish the loan process and also brought over their complete relationship including online banking, remote deposit and other bank products. Today, the company is still growing due to the owner’s vision and I was fortunate to be a part of that exciting experience.

Fred Vela

Regional vice president
Wells Fargo

200 B Street, Floor 03, Santa Rosa 95401-8506; 707-584-3110

Year assumed your current position: 2016

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

Like so many in the North Bay several of our team members lost their homes and many more were evacuated. Our team members, clients and friends have been an enormous source of strength and support for one another.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

In order to help our customers and team members impacted by the wildfires, Wells Fargo donated:

$200,000 to the American Red Cross’s California wildfire relief fund.

$100,000 to the Salvation Army, Del Norte Division.

$500,000 to Wells Fargo’s WE Care fund to support team members impacted by disasters.

$25,000 to the “North Bay Fire Relief” fund.

$200,000 to support local nonprofits focused on rebuilding efforts in 2018. This support will focus on funding local nonprofits that will address community based needs—most notably affordable housing.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We’re fortunate to work with many non-profits in the North Bay, some of which are central to the fire recovery effort. The commitment of those organizations during this time of adversity was impactful for me. There were also countless acts of generosity including a client who donated many of the key items our team members distributed immediately after the fires.

Other leading commercial bankers serving the North Bay

David Meddaugh

Bank of America
Senior Vice President and Market Manager

10 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa 95404; 707-525-2223

Dan Aguilar

Mechanics Bank
Senior Vice President, Regional Manager
North Bay Commercial Banking

433 Soscol Ave., Napa 94558; 707-227-9300

Adam Beak

Bank of the West
Managing Director, Wine & Beverage Group

20 S. Petaluma Blvd., Petaluma 94952; 707-778-3300

Mark Brody

Umpqua Bank
Senior Vice President, Manager Bay Area
Commercial Banking

1500 Soscol Ave., Napa 94559; 707-259-2300

Chris Thomson

Commerica Bank
Senior Vice President, Group Manager

455 Capitol Mall, Suite 400, Sacramento 95814; 916-491-1304