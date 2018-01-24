The October wildfires in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties took a big toll on thousands in those areas. The North Bay Business Journal regularly highlights leaders in local industries, so this time we asked commercial banking leaders about how their institutions have been involved with the fire recovery.

Becca Hood

Vice president, relationship manager

American River Bank

90 S E Street Suite 110, Santa Rosa 95404; 707-528-6300

Year assumed your current position: 2014

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

I think everyone was affected by the fires in one way or another. Some of our clients lost their homes and some had business interruption due to having to evacuate for days to weeks and some just needed to talk.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

We spent the first two weeks after the fires calling our clients to check in with them and let them know we are here to help. Our employees raised funds that were matched by the bank then matched by FHLB to contribute to the Red Cross. We are looking at several ways to serve the community in the months and even years to come, as we rebuild and move forward.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We serve a variety of business clients, I really enjoy helping our small business clients as they grow and evolve their businesses. This past year we have helped with equipment purchases, lines of credit and business acquisitions to help our clients grow and prosper. During the wildfires, our offices helped business clients by letting them work out of our offices as well as rushing credit card terminals to them in their temporary housing locations to reduce business interruptions. Seeing our community work together was truly inspiring.

Tim Myers

Executive vice president of commercial banking

Bank of Marin

504 Redwood Blvd., Suite 100, Novato 94947; 415-763-4520

Year assumed your current position: 2015

How was your company affected by North Bay wildfires?

We are extremely grateful that all Bank of Marin and Bank of Napa employees were accounted for and safe immediately after the fires, but sadly some did lose homes and property. Bank of Marin branches in the affected areas were not damaged and in fact, we were able to offer our locations in Santa Rosa and Sonoma as relief centers for fire victims and first responders.

How do you plan to help business recovery in the year ahead?

Since the fires, we have been working closely with our customers in Sonoma and Napa to determine the impact on their businesses and homes. For us, this means personal outreach to each customer to understand their individual financial situation and determine a customized solution that meets their unique needs.

The losses are enormous and recovery will take years but we will remain steadfast in our commitment to helping our customers and our communities rebuild. We also remain committed to our support of local nonprofits, and have increased donations across Napa and Sonoma, including additional funds donated directly to fire relief efforts.

Most inspiring commercial banking story you were part of in the past two years?

We work with many great local businesses and non-for-profits, all of which are very inspiring to us, but one specific example that comes to mind involves a $600,000 commercial real estate loan to fund a group home used for housing vulnerable and at-risk children.