Marc Hauser has joined the Napa office of the law firm of Gaw Van Male LLP as a partner in the wine and business departments.

Prior to joining Gaw Van Male, Hauser spent 15 years as in-house counsel to Equity Group Investments in Chicago, the private investment firm and family office of billionaire investor Sam Zell. Included in his years of experience advising Zell and EGI’s team of investors was the $8.2 billion acquisition of the Tribune Company.

Hauser earned a J.D., cum laude, from Northwestern University School of Law, and a bachelor’s degree from Northwestern University College of Arts and Sciences. He is not yet admitted to practice in California. Hauser is admitted to practice in Illinois

Sarah Sweitzer, Ph.D., will join the Touro University California family in Solano County as provost and chief academic officer, beginning Jan. 29.

Dr. Sweitzer, a Vallejo native, brings more than 13 years of higher education experience to the Mare Island campus, the university stated. She began her academic career at the University of South Carolina, School of Medicine and quickly became a National Institute of Health funded biomedical researcher where she collaborated with colleagues at Johns Hopkins, Albany Medical School, the University of California Davis Medical School, and biotechnology companies in the Bay Area.

Most recently Dr. Sweitzer was the dean of the College of Health and Human Services at Concordia University.

Grant Davis will return to the Sonoma County Water Agency as its general manager. Davis returns to the Water Agency after being appointed nearly five-months ago by Governor Brown to serve as Director of the California Department of Water Resources (DWR).

Davis first joined the Water Agency in 2007 as the assistant general manager and became its general manager in 2010.

Robert Hughes, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma Valley since 2015, announced on Jan. 5 his plans to retire at the end of the month.

Hughes and his family lost their Santa Rosa home in the October wildfires and he cites the need to rebuild as one reason for his retirement.

“While we are fortunate to find ourselves safe, there is much work ahead as we rebuild our home and our lives,” he said. H

Patricia Shults, CEO of the Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce since November 2015, plans to step down at the end of the month to take the leadership role at Art Alliance Austin.

The chamber board has designated a transition committee to search for a replacement, and is in the process of hiring an interim CEO in the meantime, it stated. Shults’ last day with the chamber is Jan. 26.

Caitlin Childs has joined the Community Foundation Sonoma County as director of communications. Before joining the Community Foundation, Childs served as communications manager for Social Advocates for Youth for eight years, where she named the SAY Dream Center, and helped raise nearly $10 million for housing for homeless youth. Childs has also served on the Board of Community Services for the City of Santa Rosa, is a co-founder and board member of a nonprofit community radio station, and is a winner of the North Bay Business Journal Forty Under 40 Award for outstanding young professionals.