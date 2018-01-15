s
s
Sections
Sections
News Wine Industry Opinion Events
Subscribe

Napa’s Bouchaine Vineyards moves sales efforts in house; other North Bay business news

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
January 15, 2018, 8:05AM

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Napa-based Bouchaine Vineyards moved all sales efforts in house in January, announcing a dedicated sales team. Erin Kennedy has been appointed Western Regional Sales Manager; Kevin Graham, Midwest regional manager; Michele Carreira Haid, Southeast regional manager; and Jennifer Brooks, Mid-Atlantic regional sales manager.

The group stated that Kennedy has more than 12 years’ experience in the wine and spirits industry including working Western Regional Sales Manager for Frederick Wildman & Sons; managing California sales for Saintsbury, serving as Portfolio Manager for Moet Hennessy USA at Pacific Wine and Spirits, and selling in the broad market for Wine Warehouse.

Graham’s more than 20 years of wine industry knowledge and experience includes working with Athens Distributing and Lipman Brothers as a wine sales rep as well as working during the evolution of Southcorp Wines to Fosters and then Treasury Wine Estates.

Carreira Haid’s experience of more than 18 years includes being regional sales manager for Frederick Wildman & Sons. She previously worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirit and Republic National.

With more than a decade of experience, Brooks’ background includes serving as a key account manager in the Fine Wine Division at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Delaware. She has earned her Sommelier and Advanced Level WSET certifications, and is a wine educator and guest lecturer at area colleges. Brooks will cover Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia

­—

Blue Ventures Wine Marketing in San Rafael announced its partnership with Seifried Estate Winery of Nelson, New Zealand to grow the market penetration across the U.S.

Blue Ventures will represent Old Coach Road and Seifried Estate Wines, with varietal wines sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, pinot noir and other varieties including grüner veltliner, würzer and zweigelt.

­—

Redwood Credit Union is hosting a career fair on Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative offices at 3033 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa. The fair will be focused on hiring new staff for all member service positions, including opportunities for those looking to make a change from hospitality, retail, or other service-related industries.

Interviews by appointment are preferred. Interested applicants wishing to schedule an appointment can take the following steps:

1. Review current openings at www.redwoodcu.org/careers.

2. Select the job they are interested in and click “Apply Now.”

3. Follow the guided steps to complete the online application.

San Rafael has been named among the Best-Performing Small Cities in the U.S., according to the Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities 2017 Index.

The list by the nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank uses fact-based metrics in nine categories to evaluate the relative growth of metropolitan areas. Metrics include growth in jobs, wages and salaries, and technology output over time.

The index also measures high-tech fields whose concentrations in a metropolitan area are higher than the national average.

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University unveiled a new format for its executive program in wine industry finance and accounting, with two full-day workshops on Feb. 3 and 17 from 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. “Understanding the Numbers: An Introduction to Wine Business Finance” with instructor Geni Whitehouse, CPA, winery consultant at Brotemarkle, Davis & Co., will take place on Feb. 3.

On Feb.17, instructor Tom Sheppard, chief financial officer and partner at CFOs2Go, will lead the workshop, “Budgeting & Financial Analysis for the Wine Industry.” Cost of each workshop is $360 and includes lunch. Both workshops are the academic equivalent of two seminars for students currently pursuing the Certificate in Wine Industry Finance and Accounting.

Send Business Brief items to news@busjrnl.com.

Most Popular Stories
Vintage Wine Estates buys Washington winery
Hundreds of new hotel rooms headed to Sonoma, Napa counties
Makers of fine wine should be concerned about slowing sales growth, expert says
Real cost of rebuilding a home may outstrip fire insurance money
French Laundry wine thief sentenced

For more information regarding the upcoming wine industry finance and accounting workshops, or for information regarding other wine business programs at WBI and the School of Business and Economics, please contact 707-664-3235, winebiz@sonoma.edu, or visit www.sonoma.edu/winebiz.

Clover Sonoma has become the naming sponsor for two community music education programs by the Santa Rosa Symphony.

The events will be known as the Clover Sonoma Free Concerts for Youth on Feb. 8 and Clover Sonoma IGNITE! Concerts on May 3.

Both Free Concerts for Youth and IGNITE! seek to foster a connection to classical music and live performance in our young people, empowering their engagement with an art form to which they might otherwise not be exposed. Six free, interactive performances, including four sponsored by Clover Sonoma, reach 7,700 students and teachers per year and feature the Symphony’s professional orchestra or award-winning youth orchestras at the world-class Green Music Center.

Novato- and Sonoma-based SolarCraft hosted a visit from California state Sen. Mike McGuire. McGuire and CalSEIA Policy Director Brad Heavner, visited SolarCraft offices on Friday, Jan. 5, to discuss policy and public-private ideas to drive solar and sustainability, the company stated.