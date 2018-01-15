Napa-based Bouchaine Vineyards moved all sales efforts in house in January, announcing a dedicated sales team. Erin Kennedy has been appointed Western Regional Sales Manager; Kevin Graham, Midwest regional manager; Michele Carreira Haid, Southeast regional manager; and Jennifer Brooks, Mid-Atlantic regional sales manager.

The group stated that Kennedy has more than 12 years’ experience in the wine and spirits industry including working Western Regional Sales Manager for Frederick Wildman & Sons; managing California sales for Saintsbury, serving as Portfolio Manager for Moet Hennessy USA at Pacific Wine and Spirits, and selling in the broad market for Wine Warehouse.

Graham’s more than 20 years of wine industry knowledge and experience includes working with Athens Distributing and Lipman Brothers as a wine sales rep as well as working during the evolution of Southcorp Wines to Fosters and then Treasury Wine Estates.

Carreira Haid’s experience of more than 18 years includes being regional sales manager for Frederick Wildman & Sons. She previously worked for Southern Glazer Wine and Spirit and Republic National.

With more than a decade of experience, Brooks’ background includes serving as a key account manager in the Fine Wine Division at Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of Delaware. She has earned her Sommelier and Advanced Level WSET certifications, and is a wine educator and guest lecturer at area colleges. Brooks will cover Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia

­—

Blue Ventures Wine Marketing in San Rafael announced its partnership with Seifried Estate Winery of Nelson, New Zealand to grow the market penetration across the U.S.

Blue Ventures will represent Old Coach Road and Seifried Estate Wines, with varietal wines sauvignon blanc, pinot gris, pinot noir and other varieties including grüner veltliner, würzer and zweigelt.

­—

Redwood Credit Union is hosting a career fair on Jan. 25, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its administrative offices at 3033 Cleveland Avenue, Santa Rosa. The fair will be focused on hiring new staff for all member service positions, including opportunities for those looking to make a change from hospitality, retail, or other service-related industries.

Interviews by appointment are preferred. Interested applicants wishing to schedule an appointment can take the following steps:

1. Review current openings at www.redwoodcu.org/careers.

2. Select the job they are interested in and click “Apply Now.”

3. Follow the guided steps to complete the online application.

—

San Rafael has been named among the Best-Performing Small Cities in the U.S., according to the Milken Institute’s Best-Performing Cities 2017 Index.

The list by the nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank uses fact-based metrics in nine categories to evaluate the relative growth of metropolitan areas. Metrics include growth in jobs, wages and salaries, and technology output over time.

The index also measures high-tech fields whose concentrations in a metropolitan area are higher than the national average.

—

The Wine Business Institute at Sonoma State University unveiled a new format for its executive program in wine industry finance and accounting, with two full-day workshops on Feb. 3 and 17 from 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m. “Understanding the Numbers: An Introduction to Wine Business Finance” with instructor Geni Whitehouse, CPA, winery consultant at Brotemarkle, Davis & Co., will take place on Feb. 3.

On Feb.17, instructor Tom Sheppard, chief financial officer and partner at CFOs2Go, will lead the workshop, “Budgeting & Financial Analysis for the Wine Industry.” Cost of each workshop is $360 and includes lunch. Both workshops are the academic equivalent of two seminars for students currently pursuing the Certificate in Wine Industry Finance and Accounting.