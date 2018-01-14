Vintage Wine Estates of Santa Rosa has acquired Tamarack Cellars of Walla Walla, Washington.

Santa Rosa-based Vintage Wine Estates announced the purchase Friday. Ron and Jamie Coleman founded Tamarack Cellars in 1998. The winery is noted for its red blend, merlot and cabernet sauvignon. It also produces some limited-production, single-vineyard blends.



Winemaker Danny Gordon will continue in his role, and all Tamarack Cellars personnel will be retained. The purchase price was not disclosed.



“Tamarack Cellars exemplifies what is so very exciting about Washington winemaking, thanks to the vision of the founder, Ron Coleman, and the quality and diversity of the state’s microclimates and vineyards,” Pat Roney, president and CEO of Vintage Wine Estates, said in a statement.

Vintage Wine Estates last month bought three wine labels from Napa Valley vintner Jayson Woodbridge: Layer Cake, Cherry Pie and If You See Kay.