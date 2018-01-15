Peter Rumble, a deputy Sonoma County Administrator, was announced today as the next president and CEO of the Santa Rosa Metro Chamber, effective Feb. 7.

The job became open after Jonathan Coe announced in August that he planned to retire in October.

“I believe that Peter’s going to be an exceptional leader for the Chamber,” says Mike Purvis, chamber board chair and CEO of Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital & Novato Community Hospital. “His vision around what the chamber can be and his ability to engage in collaborative relationships will be an effective complement to the work that the Chamber does. I was impressed with his strong vision on topics including downtown and community development and look forward to his positive influence.”

The chamber’s announcement stated that Rumble was responsible for a $1.5 billion budget and 4,000+ full time employees. Other background includes working with the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and U.S. Government Accountability in addition to serving as CEO of California Clean Power.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO represents the membership, advocates on behalf of business interests, interfaces with stakeholders, builds business partnerships, maintains government relations, and advances collaborative endeavors with associations and other Chambers. With more than 900 member organizations and 18 full- and part-time employees, the CEO oversees the Chamber’s budget of over $3 million.