Hugh Reimers has been promoted to president of Foley Family Wines of Santa Rosa after joining the winery in September following eight years in the executive ranks at Jackson Family Wines.

Reimers had been serving as chief administrative officer for the winery. Owner Bill Foley took steps to prepare Reimers to eventually take over the role of president in charge of day-to-day operations at the nation’s 18th largest wine company, encompassing 27 labels and farming 3,000 acres of vineyards.

“In his short time here, Hugh has made a tremendous impact on Foley Family Wines. His leadership and strategic vision has laid the groundwork toward our transformation to being a top luxury wine producer. It seems like a natural ascension for Hugh,” Foley said in a statement.

Before moving to Foley in September, Reimers, a 45-year-old Australian native, had worked since 2015 as president at Jackson Family Wines, which he joined in 2009, working primarily in production positions before being named chief operating officer in 2011. He previously served as chief winemaker at Constellation Brands, the country’s third- largest wine company.

During his tenure at Jackson, Reimers was noted for spotting vineyards and wineries in Oregon to add to the company’s portfolio in the premium wine market. Reimers is to advance a similar strategy at Foley, especially as Oregon pinot noir has become one of the hottest categories in the domestic wine industry. Sales of Oregon wines priced above $9 a bottle jumped almost 18 percent last year, according to industry analyst Rob McMillan.

“Bill has created a substantial wine business and accumulated many iconic vineyard, winery and brand assets over a relatively short period of time. I look to luxury wineries such as Chalk Hill, Roth and The Four Graces to drive the next phase of growth at Foley Family Wines,” Reimers said in a statement.

