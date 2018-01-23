Pitching pre-schoolers with potential

Five international students enrolled in a Santa Rosa Junior College advertising class took top honors in the 2017 winner-take-all $25,000 Big Ad Challenge with a unique campaign designed to support and promote the Community Child Care Council (4Cs) of Sonoma County.

SRJC has won this competition three years in a row beating 16 groups and 69 marketing, advertising and graphic design students from Sonoma State University and Dominican University – including six other SRJC teams.

“We salute these five students – all women and each from a different country -- and applaud their outstanding achievement,” said SRJC Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Assistant Superintendent Mary Kay Rudolph, who together with Josh Adams, dean of Business and Professional Studies in the Business Department, congratulated the winning team.

Sponsored by the North Bay Business Journal and Wells Fargo, the goal of the Big Ad Challenge is for student teams (working with business/organization owners and managers, as well as college instructors) to get real-world experience by evaluating the market opportunity for a real firm or non-profit, developing effective advertising and marketing solutions and creating a media plan to attract the business audience of the North Bay Business Journal.

Each team presented its proposal to a panel of judges on Dec. 6, at the Sonoma Mountain Village Events Center to a panel of judges from banking, marketing and publishing.

Campaign proposals were ranked on a scale from 1 to 10 in seven categories. Judges were looking for how prominent and consistent the client’s branding was portrayed, if the ads were visually interesting, how effectively each campaign guided the reader through the ad, how well the campaign met the client’s business goals, along with their assessment of each team’s overall campaign and the entire presentation.

The winning campaign focused on the tagline “Today’s Kids as Tomorrow’s Leaders” and featured three young children dressed as a businessperson, CEO and firefighter with the statement “quality preschool education is one of the vital elements of success.”

This was followed by an appeal to support the 4Cs dreams by donating to this nonprofit that built 12 preschools throughout Sonoma County providing reliable, affordable and scalable community education while also serving as a resource and referral center for children in Sonoma County.

Calling themselves “Team United Nations,” the winners included Mariola O-Young (Poland), Toan Dinh (Vietnam), Sara Manjencic (Australia), Titi Wisanee (Thailand) and Yuka Peng from Taiwan.

SRJC Advertising Instructor Kelly Windsor said her students did their homework and carefully identified the demographic segment of the population most likely to be receptive to these ads. From the outset she believed the proposed target audience of local business leaders was not necessarily a group the students could easily interact with.

“To better visualize those in the target market, I showed students photos of business leaders I know, (Mike Sullivan with Wells Fargo and Laura Richards, a Realtor with Coldwell Banker) and coached students to choose ideas that would strike a responsive chord among those in this age group.”

According to Mariola O-Young, “These pictures created a mental image for us so we could begin to develop an ad theme that would make an emotional impact on newspaper readers with similar backgrounds, as well as impress the judges.”