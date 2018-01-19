Here’s where you can find out more about the California Employment Development Department figures in this story:

North Bay unemployment rose slightly in December across all counties, with the exception of Sonoma, according to new state figures released Friday.

Sonoma County saw a monthly drop of 400 jobs in both construction and leisure and hospitality. But the county saw gains in educational and health services, up 400, and trade, transportation and utilities, up 300.

For the year, Sonoma was up 1,000 jobs in construction, 1,200 in educational and health services, 800 in trade, transportation and utilities, and 700 in leisure and hospitality.

The county was down 1,000 jobs in both financial activities and government in 2017, and down 500 in professional and business services.

Over the year, Sonoma was up 1,900 jobs.

Napa saw a monthly drop in manufacturing, off by 800 jobs, and in leisure and hospitality, down 100.

In 2017, Napa gained 600 jobs in leisure and hospitality.

For the year, Napa was up 1,600 jobs over December 2016, half of which from the hospitality industry.

In Sonoma County, the unemployment was unchanged at 2.8 percent in December, and the county remained at fifth-lowest in joblessness in the state.

The unemployment rate in Napa County was 3.6 in December, up from 3.3 percent in November, and ranked thirteenth-lowest in the state.

Unemployment in Marin, which ranked second-lowest in the state, rose to 2.3 percent in December, up from 2.2 percent in November. San Mateo County had the lowest rate, remaining at 2.1 percent.

Mendocino County remained at No. 23 and rose from 4 percent in November to 4.2 percent in December.

Solano County ranked No. 22 with 4.1 percent unemployment in December, up from 3.9 percent in November.

Lake County was in the 34th spot, with a rise to 5.6 percent in December from 5.3 percent unemployment in November.

For perspective, the bottom three counties last month were Colusa, 17.3 percent; Tulare, 10.1 percent; and Imperial, 17.9 percent unemployment.

The state’s total labor force remained at 19.3 million, with 18.5 million people employed, at 4.2 percent, according to the Employment Development Department.

Nationally, unemployment in December remained at 3.9 percent.

CORRECTION: Napa County lost 100 hospitality jobs from November to December but was up 600 for the industry over 12 months.