Shake Shack, the cult-favorite burger restaurant that started out as a hot dog cart in New York’s Madison Square Park, is finally coming to the Bay Area.

The inaugural restaurant will go in at Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto, but there are also plans to open in Marin, as well as one in the Marina district of San Francisco.

According to spokeswoman Kristyn Clark, in Palo Alto the Wells Fargo bank onsite will be transformed into the restaurant, with hopes of turning the small plot of land next to it into an outdoor park with stringed lights, games and outdoor seating.

A fall 2018 opening is envisioned. This will be the Stanford center’s 20th restaurant/food business; there’s only one other burger spot there (a McDonald’s).

Although Shake Shack has opened more than 150 restaurants from Bahrain to the United Kingdom since its 2004 inception, the Bay Area needn’t feel slighted about the late arrival here. New York restaurateur-founder Danny Meyer — he’s known for high-end places like Gramercy Tavern — didn’t open a Shake Shack in his hometown of St. Louis until last December, according to Sauce magazine.

Meyer’s original park venture, despite the lure of the hot dogs, quickly became known for its all-natural Angus beef burgers. However, there’s still an all-natural Vienna beef “flat-top dog” on the menu — along with cage-free chicken sandwiches, crinkle-cut French fries, a popular array of frozen custards made fresh daily from non-GMO ingredients, plus wine and beer.

“Throughout our team’s over 30-year history in fine dining at Union Square Hospitality Group, we’ve long admired the talented chefs, winemakers and artisans of the Bay Area’s vibrant food scene,” Randy Garutti, Shake Shack CEO, said Tuesday in a statement. “It is with great respect and humility that we enter that landscape, deepen our West Coast roots, and bring a new community gathering place to this iconic city after so many years.”