MidPen Housing Corporation, which works in 11 Northern California counties and has an office in Santa Rosa, held a grand opening for its Fetters Apartments complex on Jan. 18. The 60-unit complex is near Sonoma.

The project includes 19 one-bedroom, 22 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom apartments for low-income households earning up to 60 percent of area median income, which is $52,860 for a four-person household, according to the company.

The property also features a community room, a computer lab and an afterschool program classroom for youth. Fetters residents have easy access to the new public bike trail, adjacent playground with ball fields and, once finished, will enjoy community gardens.

“We’re honored to partner with the County of Sonoma on this visionary community which is a model for infill development at its best and a great example of what’s possible when civic, nonprofit and business leaders work together in innovative ways,” said Matthew O. Franklin, president of MidPen Housing, in a statement. “This kind of collaboration is more important than ever after the fires displaced thousands of residents across the county and we look forward to continuing to work alongside county leaders on innovative housing solutions.”

Financing for the nearly $27.5 million development was provided through both public and private sources, including the Sonoma County Community Development Commission, Sonoma County Housing authority, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Federal Home Loan Bank Affordable Housing Program, Wells Fargo Community Lending and Citi Community Capital.

“There’s an acute shortage of high-quality affordable housing in Sonoma County,” said Daniel Perl, senior vice president for community lending and investment at Wells Fargo, in a statement. “We feel privileged to partner with MidPen Housing to help create 60 affordable homes that will benefit the community for years to come.”

Next phase of the Sonoma County project is expected to begin construction later this year. It includes MidPen’s Celestina Gardens Apartments, an affordable-housing community with 40 apartments for seniors and a community garden accessible to both Fetters and Celestina Gardens residents, as well as the Sonoma Charter School.

According to the company, since 1970, MidPen has developed and professionally managed over 8,000 homes for low-income families, seniors and those with special needs.

The Fetters project was a Business Journal Top Real Estate Project in 2016.