December and full-year figures for occupancy, room rate and revenue, compared with those from 2016.

Hoteliers in Sonoma County enjoyed double-digit revenue growth in December

Sonoma County hotel revenue increased in December by double digits and for the year by 8.6 percent, according to figures released Friday.

Hotel revenues for the county follows a like finding in November, following devastating fire losses in October. November revenues were up 21.2 percent, compared with the same month the year before, STR, a data and analytics firm reported.

In December in Sonoma County, the firm reported revenue of $22.5 million, up 28.6 percent.

For the entire year through December, hotel revenues in Sonoma County were about $310 million, up 8.6 percent over the previous year.

Napa County, which suffered less damage from the fires but saw its tourism industry struggle, had December revenues of $21.8 million, up 9.2 percent over the previous December. That represents a reversal from November where revenues were down 4.1 percent over November 2016.

Napa County’s revenue last year was basically flat, the firm reported, compared with 2016.

Marin and Solano counties posted increases both in December versus December comparisons and year-to-date revenue.