Construction is set to begin in spring on the 130-room Montage Healdsburg Hotel, part of a 258-acre resort a short distance from downtown Healdsburg.

The hotel is scheduled to open in spring 2020. Residences are also planned in a future phase of development, and will include single-family and custom homes.

Montage Hotels & Resorts, an international luxury hotel and resort management company based in Orange County and a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts, plans to manage and operate the resort. The property was purchased by Ohana Real Estate Investors of Redwood City 10 years ago. It will be developed by The Robert Green Company of Encinitas.

“Montage Healdsburg will feature breathtaking views of vineyards and oak woodlands, and will provide guests with signature Montage amenities. It is destined to become a wine country landmark, and we look forward to becoming a member of the Sonoma County community,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International, in a statement.

The resort will feature a wide range of services, from open-air massages at Spa Montage, an infinity pool overlooking the resort’s vineyards, a children’s program called Paintbox, gourmet dining featuring a tree house–inspired private dining room and an outdoor bar and grill. The resort also will be available for weddings and receptions.

“Montage Healdsburg will feature high-end, contemporary design that respects and highlights the unique qualities of the surrounding environment, featuring views of rolling hills, vineyards and heritage oak trees. With natural materials and a color palette inspired by the site, the resort will offer timeless design and a true sense of place,” said Alex Hill, executive vice president of development at Ohana.

Designed by GlazierLe, Delawie Architects and Novato-based interiors specialist EDG, Montage Healdsburg will emphasize an environmentally sensitive design.

“Together we have taken considerable care to design an extremely environmentally sensitive project that fits naturally to the existing topography and preserves literally tens of thousands of beautiful oak trees on the property,” said Robert S. Green Jr., president and CEO of The Robert Green Company.

Montage’s portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences include locations in Laguna Beach, Beverly Hills and Kapalua Bay in Hawaii. One near Los Cabos in Mexico’s Baja California is set to open in May.