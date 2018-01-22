Cheesemakers, olive oil producers, cideries and coffee roasters were among the North Bay producers that collected 19 Good Food Awards in the wide-ranging, annual contest.

In its eighth year, the Good Food Awards announced finalists on Friday in San Francisco. Organizers said the 199 winners were from a field which extended over 34 states and the District of Columbia. They were chosen in blind taste tests conducted by 277 judges in September. In total, the contest drew 2,057 entries.

The Good Food Awards is organized by the Good Food Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formerly known as Seedling Projects. The competition is conducted in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists and “passionate food-lovers,” the group stated.

Finalists from the North Bay, by category



BEER

Headlands Brewing Company, Hill 88 Double IPA — Mill Valley

CHARCUTERIE

Thistle Meats, Milano Salami — Petaluma

CHEESE

Bellwether Farms, Whole Milk Basket Ricotta — west Sonoma County

Laura Chenel, Taupinière — Sonoma

Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, Bay Blue — Point Reyes Station, west Marin County

Tomales Farmstead Creamery, Kenne — near Tomales, west Sonoma County

William Cofield Cheesemakers, McKinley Clothbound Cheddar — Sebastopol

CIDER

Ethic Ciders, Golden Rule — Petaluma (cidery) and Sebastopol (farm)

COFFEE

Black Oak Coffee Roasters, Ethiopia Hambela Alaka — Ukiah

CONFECTIONS

Baci Artisan Chocolatier, French Silk — Windsor

Little Apple Treats Candy Cap Caramels — Sebastopol

ELIXIRS

Backyard, Citrus and Juniper Shrub — Forestville, west Sonoma County

SHED, Plum Shiso Shrub — Healdsburg

FISH

SHED, Smoked Trout & Smoked Black Cod — Healdsburg

OILS

Bondolio, Extra Virgin Olive Oil — Davis (on the northern border of Solano County)

Hudson Wines, Titi’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil — Napa

McEvoy Ranch, Traditional Blend Olive Oil — west Marin County

PICKLES

SHED, Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms — Healdsburg

PRESERVES

SHED, Raspberry Rose Jam — Healdsburg

SPIRITS

Spirit Works Distillery, Sloe Gin — Sebastopol

