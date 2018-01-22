Cheesemakers, olive oil producers, cideries and coffee roasters were among the North Bay producers that collected 19 Good Food Awards in the wide-ranging, annual contest.
In its eighth year, the Good Food Awards announced finalists on Friday in San Francisco. Organizers said the 199 winners were from a field which extended over 34 states and the District of Columbia. They were chosen in blind taste tests conducted by 277 judges in September. In total, the contest drew 2,057 entries.
The Good Food Awards is organized by the Good Food Foundation, a 501(c)3 nonprofit formerly known as Seedling Projects. The competition is conducted in collaboration with a broad community of food crafters, grocers, chefs, food writers, activists and “passionate food-lovers,” the group stated.
Finalists from the North Bay, by category
BEER
Headlands Brewing Company, Hill 88 Double IPA — Mill Valley
CHARCUTERIE
Thistle Meats, Milano Salami — Petaluma
CHEESE
Bellwether Farms, Whole Milk Basket Ricotta — west Sonoma County
Laura Chenel, Taupinière — Sonoma
Point Reyes Farmstead Cheese Company, Bay Blue — Point Reyes Station, west Marin County
Tomales Farmstead Creamery, Kenne — near Tomales, west Sonoma County
William Cofield Cheesemakers, McKinley Clothbound Cheddar — Sebastopol
CIDER
Ethic Ciders, Golden Rule — Petaluma (cidery) and Sebastopol (farm)
COFFEE
Black Oak Coffee Roasters, Ethiopia Hambela Alaka — Ukiah
CONFECTIONS
Baci Artisan Chocolatier, French Silk — Windsor
Little Apple Treats Candy Cap Caramels — Sebastopol
ELIXIRS
Backyard, Citrus and Juniper Shrub — Forestville, west Sonoma County
SHED, Plum Shiso Shrub — Healdsburg
FISH
SHED, Smoked Trout & Smoked Black Cod — Healdsburg
OILS
Bondolio, Extra Virgin Olive Oil — Davis (on the northern border of Solano County)
Hudson Wines, Titi’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil — Napa
McEvoy Ranch, Traditional Blend Olive Oil — west Marin County
PICKLES
SHED, Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms — Healdsburg
PRESERVES
SHED, Raspberry Rose Jam — Healdsburg
SPIRITS
Spirit Works Distillery, Sloe Gin — Sebastopol
See all the winners: goodfoodawards.org/2018-finalists