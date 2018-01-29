Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com . A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

11,254sf at 2700 Bridgeway, Sausalito; office/industrial, extension; Cartelligent; Matt Storms of K&C; Winblad Associates; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 1

2,523sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #10 & 11, Novato; industrial; Luigy’s Moving Company; na; Commercial Blvd LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 27

1,588sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, #507, Corte Madera; office; The Knee Joint, Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K&C; The Nine Forty Five Market Corp.; na; Aug. 28

SONOMA COUNTY

59,677sf at 3340 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail land; Elite Devco, LLC; na; Nancy Rodriques; Joel Jaman of K&C; Jan. 1

21,721sf at 2227 Capricorn Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

20,433sf at 100 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Roseland School District; Brian Keegan of K&C; 100 Sebastopol Road LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 15

15,022sf at 3636 Laughlin Drive, #150, Santa Rosa; office; Claretail Medical, Inc. ; Jeff Castello of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 27

10,318sf at 791 Lombardi Lane, #111, Santa Rosa; industrial, sublease; Refuge Christian Fellowship; Peter Briceño of K&C; Promise Center; Peter Briceño of K&C; Sept. 18

9,647sf at 2235 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

9,611sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #115, Santa Rosa; industrial; WWCMC; na; CPSA, LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 31

9,520sf at 365 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Urban Building Workshop, Inc.; Stephen Skinner & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Teris Follett Trust, Horn Family Trust and Susan Horn Trust; na; Dec. 8

7,116sf at 2255 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

7,000sf at 2445 Bluebell Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; V Products; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; 2445 Bluebell LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Dec. 22

5,620sf at 565 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Christopherson Builders, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Julia DeMeo; na; Dec. 29

4,310sf at 1401 Guerneville Road, #100, 200 & 400, Santa Rosa; office; PAE Professional Services, Inc.; Jeff Castello of K&C; Alamo Investment Co.; na; Sept. 5

3,894sf at 5803 Skylane Blvd., #A-3 & F, Windsor; industrial; Low Voltage Security, Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Pacatte Properties LLC; na; July 16

3,480sf at 170 Professional Center Drive, #E, Rohnert Park; industrial; Intelligent Copier Solutions; na; Professional Center Drive, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 7

3,440sf at 5665 Redwood Drive, #E & F, Rohnert Park; res; Ultimate Fitness Outlet; na; George Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; July 17

2,865sf at 3250 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Jeremy McCarten; na; Ruth Rosenthal & Oded Schwartz; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 30

2,850sf at 1813 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Ray Galauski & Evelynn Porter; Peter Briceño & Dino D’Argenzio; JRR Associates, LLC; Peter Briceño & Dino D’Argenzio; April 17