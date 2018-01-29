s
North Bay commercial real estate leases & sales: Jan. 29, 2018

JEFF QUACKENBUSH

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL | January 29, 2018, 10:01AM

Send commercial real estate transactions to transactions@busjrnl.com. A compilation for the last 12 months is available for $45 by calling 707-521-5270.

Brokerage abbreviations: K&C = Keegan & Coppin Co. Inc./Oncor International

Check out these commercial real estate leases and sales in San Francisco North Bay counties of Sonoma, Solano and Marin.

LEASES: square footage at address, city; property type; tenant; procuring agent; owner; listing agent; deal date (occupancy/effective date)

MARIN COUNTY

11,254sf at 2700 Bridgeway, Sausalito; office/industrial, extension; Cartelligent; Matt Storms of K&C; Winblad Associates; Matt Storms of K&C; Dec. 1

2,523sf at 11 Commercial Blvd., #10 & 11, Novato; industrial; Luigy’s Moving Company; na; Commercial Blvd LP; Theo Banks & Nathan Ballard of K&C; Dec. 27

1,588sf at 500 Tamal Plaza, #507, Corte Madera; office; The Knee Joint, Inc.; Nathan Ballard of K&C; The Nine Forty Five Market Corp.; na; Aug. 28

SONOMA COUNTY

59,677sf at 3340 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail land; Elite Devco, LLC; na; Nancy Rodriques; Joel Jaman of K&C; Jan. 1

21,721sf at 2227 Capricorn Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

20,433sf at 100 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Roseland School District; Brian Keegan of K&C; 100 Sebastopol Road LLC; Brian Keegan of K&C; Nov. 15

15,022sf at 3636 Laughlin Drive, #150, Santa Rosa; office; Claretail Medical, Inc. ; Jeff Castello of K&C; Cornerstone Properties; Dave Peterson of K&C; Nov. 27

10,318sf at 791 Lombardi Lane, #111, Santa Rosa; industrial, sublease; Refuge Christian Fellowship; Peter Briceño of K&C; Promise Center; Peter Briceño of K&C; Sept. 18

9,647sf at 2235 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

9,611sf at 975 Corporate Center Parkway, #115, Santa Rosa; industrial; WWCMC; na; CPSA, LLC; Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 31

9,520sf at 365 Sutton Place, Santa Rosa; industrial; Urban Building Workshop, Inc.; Stephen Skinner & Ken Bizzell of K&C; Teris Follett Trust, Horn Family Trust and Susan Horn Trust; na; Dec. 8

7,116sf at 2255 Challenger Way, Santa Rosa; office; County of Sonoma; na; Basin St. Properties; Shawn Johnson of K&C, Dave Peterson & Peter Briceño of K&C; Dec. 5

7,000sf at 2445 Bluebell Drive, Santa Rosa; industrial; V Products; Shawn Johnson & Stephen Skinner of K&C; 2445 Bluebell LLC; Annette Cooper of K&C; Dec. 22

5,620sf at 565 W. College Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Christopherson Builders, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; Julia DeMeo; na; Dec. 29

4,310sf at 1401 Guerneville Road, #100, 200 & 400, Santa Rosa; office; PAE Professional Services, Inc.; Jeff Castello of K&C; Alamo Investment Co.; na; Sept. 5

3,894sf at 5803 Skylane Blvd., #A-3 & F, Windsor; industrial; Low Voltage Security, Inc.; Mike Flitner of K&C; Pacatte Properties LLC; na; July 16

3,480sf at 170 Professional Center Drive, #E, Rohnert Park; industrial; Intelligent Copier Solutions; na; Professional Center Drive, LLC; Kevin Doran of K&C; June 7

3,440sf at 5665 Redwood Drive, #E & F, Rohnert Park; res; Ultimate Fitness Outlet; na; George Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer & Sara Wann of K&C; July 17

2,865sf at 3250 Dutton Ave., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Jeremy McCarten; na; Ruth Rosenthal & Oded Schwartz; Sara Wann of K&C; Oct. 30

2,850sf at 1813 Empire Industrial Court, #A, Santa Rosa; industrial; Ray Galauski & Evelynn Porter; Peter Briceño & Dino D’Argenzio; JRR Associates, LLC; Peter Briceño & Dino D’Argenzio; April 17

2,713sf at 7064 Corline Court, #A, Sebastopol; office; North Bay Neuroscience Industrialtitute; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sophia Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 21

2,520sf at 789 Lombardi Court, #202 & 203, Santa Rosa; industrial; SDI Industrialulation; Peter Briceno of K&C; Lennell Property Investments; Peter Briceno & Shawn Johnson of K&C; Oct. 25

2,461sf at 160 Wikiup Drive, #102 & 104, Santa Rosa; office, extension; Easter Seals Bay Area; na; McMahan Revocable Trust; Kevin Doran of K&C; July 21

2,000sf at 418 B St., fourth floor, Santa Rosa; office; Baron & Budd PC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Smith Dollar PC; na; Jan. 15, 2017

1,738sf at 2455 Bennett Valley Road, #B-200, Santa Rosa; office; Salmon Felte Industrialurance & Financial; Brian Keegan of K&C; Basin Street Properties; na; Dec. 3

1,711sf at 416 Aviation Blvd., #B, Santa Rosa; office; Thrive Clinic, LLC; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Bruce Rocco; Shawn Johnson & James Nobles of K&C; Oct. 23

1,650sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #29, Windsor; office; Truong Accounting Services; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Klype, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 12

1,313sf at 7064 Corline Court, #B1, Sebastopol; office; Dr. Thomas Cunningham; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sophia Tedeschi; Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Sept. 27

1,229sf at 2105 S. McDowell Blvd., #E, Petaluma; office; Nicole Jackson Photography; Stephen Skinner & Chris Castellucci of K&C; Elks Hall Association; Stephen Skinner & Chris Castellucci of K&C; Dec. 4

1,038sf at 840 Piner Road, #8, Santa Rosa; industrial; Michael Rook; Peter Briceño & Brian Keegan of K&C; McLaren Investments; Peter Briceño & Brian Keegan of K&C; July 27

1,000sf at 3510 Unocal Place, #100, Santa Rosa; office; Shawn Bunyard, Attorney at Law; Brian Keegan & Jeff Castello of K&C; The STG Group; na; Nov. 28

784sf at 5625 State Farm Drive, #34, Rohnert Park; industrial; Peterson Mechanical; Peter Briceño of K&C; New California Land Co.; Peter Briceño & Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 13

435sf at 1120 College Ave., #1 & 1A, Santa Rosa; office; Tari Webber & Gina Crozier; Doug Braik of K&C; Lloyd von der Mehden; Doug Braik of K&C; Dec. 27

200sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #27C, Windsor; office; All Clients, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 29

195sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #2, Santa Rosa; office; One Legal, LLC; na; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Oct. 17

180sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25A, Windsor; office; Mary Downes; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 9

175sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #25B, Windsor; office; Emily Bradish; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain Rhonda & Deringer of K&C; Nov. 29

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101D, Petaluma; office; Thomas Ray; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Nov. 29

156sf at 11 Fifth St., #101B, Petaluma; office; Paul Plessas; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Rhonda Deringer & Jim Sartain of K&C; Dec. 14

140sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24E, Windsor; office; Scarlet Ibis, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Dec. 6

140sf at 8911 Lakewood Drive, #24G, Windsor; office; Paulette Torville; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; KLYPE, LLC; Jim Sartain & Rhonda Deringer of K&C; Nov. 29

140sf at 2841 Cleveland Ave., #14, Santa Rosa; office; Dr. Irven Wagner; Gil Saydah of K&C; Richard Holm Trust; Gil Saydah of K&C; Nov. 8

SALES: square footage at address, city; property type; buyer; procuring agent; seller; listing agent; close of escrow; value

MARIN COUNTY

4,306sf at 1530 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Marin Academy; Matt Storms of K&C; Lynn Schmitz Trust; na; Dec. 12

4,028sf at 1534 Fifth Ave., San Rafael; office; Marin Academy; Matt Storms of K&C; Gail Geary; na; Dec. 12

SOLANO COUNTY

2,468sf at 1505 W. Texas St., Fairfield; office; Ray Shamieh; Allan Montonen of K&C; C. Weakley & P. Lynch; Allan Montonen of K&C; Dec. 28

SONOMA COUNTY

683,893sf at 3665 Bisordi Lane, Santa Rosa; vineyard land (15.7 acres); Mark & Jennifer Sanchietti Trust; na; The James Michael & Mary Ann Andersen Trust and The Kersh Family Trust; Ken O’Farrell; Jan. 8

152,896sf at 3750 N. Laughlin Road, Santa Rosa; industrial land (3.51 acres); Royal Oak Development LLC; Jeffrey Wilmore of K&C; Gilmore Development Properties; Jeffrey Wilmore & Dave Peterson of K&C; Jan. 8

80,150sf at southeast corner of Skylane & Aviation boulevards, Santa Rosa; industrial land (1.84 acres); DenBeste California Properties, LLC; Brian Keegan & Kevin Doran of K&C; Jeff & Amy Kloes; Gil Saydah of K&C; Dec. 19

16,698sf at 1324 Rand St., Petaluma; industrial; Pina Zangaro; Theo Banks of K&C; Buckeye Enterprises; George Wagner of K&C; Dec. 28

12,745sf at 13645, 13647 & 13649 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen; retail & multifamily (3,116sf building on 10,131sf lot + 2,614sf land parcel); Abraham’s Farm, LLC; na; Kenwood Inn Holdings, LLC; Dino D’Argenzio & Erlina Othman of K&C; Dec. 8

10,350sf at 1229 N. Dutton Ave., Santa Rosa; office; Hodgson Family Trust; na; Nordby Construction; Danny Jones of K&C; Dec. 20

9,000sf at 331 Petaluma Blvd. N., Petaluma; retail; Rags to Stitches; na; J. Kester Diment Trust & Judith Anne Shannon Trust; Annette Cooper of K&C; Jan. 10

2,800sf at 541 Farmers Lane, Santa Rosa; office; Mark & Lesley Gibbons; Dave Peterson & James Nobles of K&C; Devin Baskin; James Nobles of K&C; Dec. 28

2,333sf at 333 S. E St., Santa Rosa; office; Suguna Subramaniam & Viswanathan Velur Natarajan; Peter Briceño of K&C; Morton Gray; Peter Briceño of K&C; Jan. 9

690 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale; business opportunity; MSB Enterprises LLC; na; Tien Tran & Nga Thuy Nguyen; Marshall Kelly & Kevin Doran of K&C; Dec. 12